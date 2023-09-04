6 Free Online AWS Training You Should Sign Up For

Amazon’s free (AWS) training is intended to accommodate a wide range of schedules and learning objectives. Each program provides something unique.

Amazon has pledged to provide free cloud computing skills training to 29 million people worldwide by 2025. The tech giant is achieving this through its free AWS training programs that can help individuals build their cloud computing career.

The trainings also offer certificates. While five of the training programs are free, one is in-person.

6 free AWS training programs

AWS re/Start

AWS re/Start is a free, cohort-based program that gives participants with over 400 hours of instructional learning and connects them with work possibilities at local firms.

AWS re/start

This program has 2 categories:

AWS re/Start Foundation

This training program assists unemployed or underemployed individuals with little or no technical knowledge in obtaining the skills required to begin new professions in cloud computing. AWS re/Start Associate

This training program prepares individuals with non-cloud Information Technology (IT) experience to transition into midlevel cloud roles.

The program connects more than 98% of graduates with interview opportunities.

AWS Fiber Optic Fusion Splicing Certificate Program

The AWS Fiber Optic Fusion Splicing Certificate Program is a two-day fiber optic installation and repair training session held in partnership with Sumitomo Electric Lightwave.

Machine Learning University (MLU)

Machine Learning University provides anybody, anywhere with access to the same machine learning courses used to train Amazon’s own developers on machine learning.

MLU offers a free, thorough self-service path to understanding the fundamentals of machine learning.

AWS Educate

AWS Educate offers free online, self-paced cloud learning resources to students and instructors.

Learners can explore hundreds of hours of content, complete any of Amazon’s 12 cloud career routes, and earn credentials at their own speed.

AWS Skill Builder

AWS Skill Builder provides access to more than 600 free, on-demand courses. AWS Skill Builder offers engaging content—including Cloud Quest, an interactive role-playing game—to meet different learning goals and styles in 16 languages.

Individuals can also get course recommendations for learning plans aligned to job roles and technology areas. Content is designed for everyone from individuals looking to build foundational cloud computing skills to seasoned IT professionals who want to stay up to date on the latest technologies.

AWS Skills Centers

AWS Skills Centers are Amazon’s dedicated in-person cloud learning space designed for anyone who is curious about cloud computing, career possibilities in the industry, and the skills needed to achieve their cloud career goals.