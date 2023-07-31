6 Animals Test Positive For Anthrax In Lagos

The Lagos state government revealed that six animals in the state have been verified to have anthrax disease.

Bacillus anthracis, a spore-forming bacteria, causes anthrax. It typically affects ruminants such as cows, sheep, and goats and can be transmitted to humans.

The instances were identified during livestock surveillance on Lagos Island and Agege, according to Olatokunbo Emokpae, permanent secretary, Ministry of Agriculture.

Emokpae stated that the animals were taken, burned, and buried to prevent the spread of the disease.

She stated that no cases of human illness have been found or reported since the discovery of anthrax sickness in Lagos.

Emokpae went on to say that human and animal surveillance had been increased, and that free vaccinations had been expanded.

“Animal owners should take advantage of the exercise by coming forward with their herd for inoculation,” the statement reads.

‘“Please report cases of symptoms in animals to the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture, Director of Veterinary Services via telephone on 08023427594, 08180703010 or contact the Veterinary Epidemiologist on 08023328244.”

