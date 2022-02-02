fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERIT/TELECOMNEWSNEWSLETTER

6.6 Million Nigerians Become MTN Shareholders, Invest N111.75bn

February 2, 2022021
MTN Nigeria Set To Sell 575m Shares At N169 Per Share

MTN Nigeria Communication Plc has said it now has 6.6 million Nigerians as both direct or indirect shareholders as it amassed N111.75bn from its share offer to Nigerians.

The telecommunications company said this in a statement titled “Results of the series 1 offer for sale of MTN Nigeria Communications Plc ordinary shares, first public offer via a digital platform in Nigeria”.

The Chief Executive Officer, MTN Group, Ralph Mupita, said, “We are pleased that this offer has given so many Nigerians the opportunity to become owners of MTN Nigeria.

“With over 6.6 million Nigerians directly or indirectly becoming shareholders in MTN Nigeria, the objective of broadening the shareholder base and creating shared value has been achieved.”

The company said its offer was 139.47 percent oversubscribed, leading to an allocation of an additional 86.25 million shares above the 575 million shares it had initially offered to the public.

It said it allotted 661.25 million shares at a fixed price of N169 per share.

MTN Nigeria said a total of 126,720 retail investors submitted valid applications and received full allotments.

It added that about 76 percent of successful applicants via the digital platform were women, and 85 percent of applicants were under 40.

The CEO, MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, said, “We are delighted to welcome so many new shareholders to the MTN family, up 11.6 times from the number before the offer.

“It has been inspiring to see so many Nigerians, many of whom are young, acquire shares for the first time, and use a digital platform to do so. This is the beginning of a journey to broaden our shareholding and there will be more opportunities to participate.”

The company said following the successful completion of the offer, MTN Group’s shareholding in MTN Nigeria reduced by 3.25 percentage points from 78.83 percent to 75.58 percent.

Flour Mills Records N25bn Profit, Plans For Expansion
Related tags :

About Author

6.6 Million Nigerians Become MTN Shareholders, Invest N111.75bn
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

NNPC NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
January 18, 201611324

NNPC To Build 109 New Fuel Stations to Cushion Effect of Fuel Scarcity

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has unveiled plans to build a mega station in every Senatorial district of the nation, thus upping its ma
Read More
October 15, 20141176

M-net Unveils New Weekly Carte Blanche Segment

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Following the success of the recently concluded Carte Blanche channel on Oscar Pistorius trial, MultiChoice owned pay-TV content provider, M-Net, along with
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
December 21, 20170298

Interbank Rate Surges to 18.67% as CBN Sells N129.72billion T-bills

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram   Overnight interbank lending rate in Nigeria recorded an impressive jump on Tuesday after the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN,sold treasury bills through
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.