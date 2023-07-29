5G Uses Cases In Media And Entertainment

Since its launch, 5G technology has brought transformative changes, and its impact on various sectors cannot be overemphasized.

There are various ways 5G is reshaping the media and entertainment landscape. From enhancing how we consume content to revolutionizing live events, 5G is set to unlock a plethora of opportunities that were once beyond our imagination.

The relevance of the 5G technology is not far-fetched. During the recently held 5G Day, hosted by Huawei Technologies for the MTN Media Innovation Programme Fellows, Aihao Yin, Director, Business Solutions and Service Experience, Huawei, highlighted some of the use cases for the 5G technology.

Here are some scenarios:

High-Quality Video Streaming: Have you tried streaming a live show on 5G technology? The viewing experience is superb! The increased bandwidth and low latency enable you enjoy high-quality content without buffering, even on live broadcasts.

Ultra High-Resolution Content: Filmmakers and content creators can attest to the faster download and upload speeds for large content files like 8K videos, while using 5G. The speed also enables remote collaboration among teams, and they can remotely access and edit large video files from anywhere, without the need for physical proximity to the editing suite or studio

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Experiences: 5G’s low latency is useful for AR and VR applications because it enhances social interaction. 5G technology provides more immersive gaming experiences and concerts for the audience. Another relevant use case is in cloud gaming, where high-quality games are streamed directly to users’ devices without the need for powerful hardware.

Other use cases in the industry include interactive advertising, data-driven analytics, video content, etc. Besides, more dynamic use cases are envisioned.

It’s no news MTN launched the 5G technology in Nigeria about a year ago. Since then, there have been various showcases of speed and bandwidth. From the MTN Hologram concerts to AR/VR to speed tests, amongst many others.

Have you ever wondered how 5G technology is impacting the media industry? Or have you witnessed any 5G demos in the past?