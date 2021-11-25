5G: Nigerians Should Anticipate Telemedicine, Self-driving Cars – NCC

November 25, 2021 159

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has stated that Nigerians should anticipate gigabytes in a second, smart cities, self-driving cars, robust telemedicine, and others as telecoms service providers get set to deploy the fifth-generation (5G) technology in Nigeria.

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of NCC, Umar Danbatta, announced this while responding to questions during a webinar, titled: “Unlocking 5G Potential in Africa”, held recently on StreamYard, a live streaming studio.

According to a statement by the NCC Director of Public Affairs, Ikechukwu Adinde, he stated that the webinar was jointly hosted by Qualcomm and Forum Global.

Danbatta stressed Nigeria’s preparedness to deploy 5G and highlighted some of the efforts made by the NCC towards the deployment of the technology in the country.

“Danbatta indicated that Nigeria continued to receive visitations by countries who wished to benchmark their operations, just as Nigeria has also visited other countries to explore how 5G and associated technologies can be deployed effectively because 5G technologies are not just valuable, they are so significant due to their derivable social and economic benefits,” the statement reads.

“The EVC explicated how to unlock the potential of 5G, using a triangulated framework pivoted on Enhanced Mobile Broadband, Massive Machine Type Communication, and Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications.

“He told the enlightened audience that the above scenarios will find expressions in gigabytes in a second, robust voice and real-time digital social mediation, massive Internet of Things like smart city and smart homes (connectedness of appliances and home security), pervasive 3D videos and Ultra High Definition screens, augmented reality, self-driving cars, industry automation, high-speed trains, lifeline and ultra-reliable communications in telemedicine and natural disasters that will deliver successful services using critical applications.”

The NCC stated that it intends to auction two lots of 100 MHz TDD slots available in the 3.5 GHz band to support the delivery of ubiquitous broadband services.

The commission has fixed the reserve price for each lot of the spectrum at $197.4 million (N75 billion). The auction is billed to hold on December 13, 2021.