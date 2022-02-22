fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERIT/TELECOMNEWSNEWSLETTER

5G Network In Nigeria Will Require Huge Infrastructural Changes – NCC

February 22, 2022078
'5G Network Will Not Interfere With Aviation Industry' - Telecom Operators

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, says that the introduction of the Fifth Generation Network across the country will require more infrastructure.

A statement on Monday quoted the NCC boss as saying this during an in-house interview at the commission’s head office in Abuja recently.

It read in part, “Concerning NCC’s pioneering strides in the deployment of Fifth Generation network in Sub-Saharan Africa, Danbatta explained that the rollout of 5G network in Nigeria will require more infrastructure for the service to reach all parts of the country.

“He called for concerted efforts and unwavering commitment of all stakeholders for the nation to achieve steady, timely and accurate deployment of 5G services because of its benefits to individuals, businesses and the growth of the country.”

The NCC EVC said that inadequate infrastructure had been a major challenge in the country’s attempt to ensure desired broadband penetration.

The statement read in part, “According to Danbatta, one of the identified gaps to robust connectivity was the fact that inadequate infrastructure remained a bane to achieving desired broadband penetration to boost access to services that will enhance economic growth and development.”

Enugu Govt Declares Work-free Day, Restricts Movements For LG Elections
Related tags :

About Author

5G Network In Nigeria Will Require Huge Infrastructural Changes – NCC
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSLETTER
August 4, 20160266

Basic Education in Nigeria Requires 1.3million Teachers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has stated about 1.3 million teachers are needed in the next six years in order to bridge the wide gap between
Read More
August 18, 20140243

Ebola: FG Says Sacked Doctors Won't Be Missed

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Against the background of the Federal Government’s suspension of doctors’ residency training in all federal hospitals and the subsequent sack of some doctor
Read More
ASI down by 3.12 percent BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
July 9, 20180348

NSE Suspends 8 Companies Over Non-Compliance with Rules

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) last week suspended trading in shares of eight companies due to their inability to file financial accounts as stipulated b
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.