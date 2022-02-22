5G Network In Nigeria Will Require Huge Infrastructural Changes – NCC

February 22, 2022 78

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, says that the introduction of the Fifth Generation Network across the country will require more infrastructure.

A statement on Monday quoted the NCC boss as saying this during an in-house interview at the commission’s head office in Abuja recently.

It read in part, “Concerning NCC’s pioneering strides in the deployment of Fifth Generation network in Sub-Saharan Africa, Danbatta explained that the rollout of 5G network in Nigeria will require more infrastructure for the service to reach all parts of the country.

“He called for concerted efforts and unwavering commitment of all stakeholders for the nation to achieve steady, timely and accurate deployment of 5G services because of its benefits to individuals, businesses and the growth of the country.”

The NCC EVC said that inadequate infrastructure had been a major challenge in the country’s attempt to ensure desired broadband penetration.

The statement read in part, “According to Danbatta, one of the identified gaps to robust connectivity was the fact that inadequate infrastructure remained a bane to achieving desired broadband penetration to boost access to services that will enhance economic growth and development.”