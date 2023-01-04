583 Nigerians Died Of Cholera In 2022 – NCDC

583 Nigerians died of Cholera in the year 2022, this is according to a report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Cholera is a bacterial disease that causes severe diarrhoea and dehydration and is usually spread through water.

People can become ill if they consume cholera-contaminated food or water. The infection is frequently mild or without symptoms, but it can occasionally be severe and life-threatening.

In Nigeria, cholera is an endemic and seasonal disease that occurs primarily during the rainy season and more frequently in areas with inadequate sanitation.

According to NCDC’s most recent report, 23,550 cases were reported from 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory between January and November 2022.

The suspected cases were reported across 270 Local Government Areas in 33 states, according to the report released on Tuesday. Borno led the way with 12,459 cases, followed by Yobe with 1,888. Katsina had 1,632 cases, and Gombe had 1,407 cases. Taraba had 1,142 cases, while Kano had 1,131.

“32 states and the FCT have reported suspected cholera cases in 2022. These are Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, FCT, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara,” the report read.

“In the reporting month, six states reported 1,393 suspected cases: Borno (1,124), Gombe (165), Bauchi (61), Katsina (16), Adamawa (14), and Kano (13).

“There was a 78 per cent decrease in the number of new suspected cases in November Epi weeks 44–47 (1393) compared with October Epi weeks 40–43 (6306).

“In the reporting week, Borno (24), Gombe (14), Bauchi (13), Kano (5), Katsina (1), and Adamawa (1), reported 58 suspected cases.

“Borno, Gombe, and Bauchi states account for 88% of the 58 suspected cases reported in week 47. During the reporting week, two Cholera Rapid Diagnostic tests were conducted in Gombe 2 (100% positive).

“Two stool culture tests were conducted from Gombe, 1(100 per cent positive) and Bauchi 1(0 per cent positive) in epi week 47. Of the cases reported, there were two deaths with a weekly case fatality ratio (CFR) of 3.4 per cent. There were no new state-reported cases in week 47.

“The National Multi-Sectoral Cholera Technical Working Group continues to monitor response across states.”