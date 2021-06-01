56 million Nigerians Have Been Registered With NIN – NIMC

June 1, 2021 96

The Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Aziz Aliyu, has disclosed that the agency has completed the registration of 56 million Nigerians national identity number (NIN) database.

He made the disclosure on Monday at the Batch 10 launching of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) Projects for digital economy, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in December of 2021made it mandatory for Nigerians to obtain a national identity number and submitted to their telecom service provider for linking with their phone number.

The NCC recently moved the deadline for the NIN and subscriber identity module (SIM) integration exercise to June 30.

It also noted that foreigners residing or employed in Nigeria for less than two years are not required to partake in the exercise of the NIN and SIM integration exercise.

The National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (2020-2030) focuses on eight pillars — to provide a catalyst to facilitate the diversification of the economy; and accelerate the attainment of the critical national objectives of improving security, reducing corruption and expanding the economy.

On May 4, both agencies in a joint statement reported that 54 million Nigerians have so far been registered. The statement also showed that an estimated 190 million mobile numbers had linked their SIM to their respective NIN.

The NIMC boss also noted that a minimum of two million Nigerians are registered monthly.

“As of today, NIMC has been able to register 56 million Nigerians with their NIN, and that has been possible since Dr Isa Pantami took over as Minister of Communications and Digital Economy in October 2020.

“We register at least two million Nigerians monthly, which is a good effort toward the digital economy agenda,’’ he said.