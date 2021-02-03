fbpx
56.18 Million NINs Collected By Telcos, Deadline Extended

56.18 Million NINs Collected By Telcos, Deadline Extended

February 3, 2021019

The federal government disclosed that telecoms operators have received a total of 56.18 million National Identity Numbers (NIN) for linking with SIM cards.

An extra eight weeks has been given as the deadline for the linkage of SIM cards and NINs.

It was announced that the new deadline was April 6, 2021 from Feb. 9.

This disclosure was made by the Director of Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Ikechukwu Adinde, in a statement.

NIN-SIM Linkage

The federal government had directed Nigerians, in 2020, to register for NIN and link it with their SIM cards, with a deadline of December 30, 2020.

The linkage would prevent the disconnection of lines, as the government noted that lines not linked with a NIN will be deactivated.

An extension was granted for the NIN-SIM linkage; from December 30 to January 19, 2021.

Following that extension, the deadline was pushed to Feb. 9, 2021, and then April 6, 2021.

Who Should Register for NIN

Nigerians and legal residents are advised to register for NIN and integrate it with their SIM.

The rule of disconnection applies across board.

56.18 Million NINs Collected By Telcos, Deadline Extended
