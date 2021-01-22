54gene Unveils New Science Research Laboratory

January 22, 2021 26

54gene has unveiled its new lab capable of human whole genome sequencing and a variety of other scientific investigations.

According to the company, the new lab is geared to carry out internal and external research projects that will facilitate precision medicine for Africans and the global population.

54gene, in a statement issued on Friday, said it is currently conducting research to discover novel biological understanding of genetic modifiers, by deriving information from its unique and rich data set.

This, according to the company, will allow its researchers to determine the underlying drivers of infectious and noncommunicable diseases prevalent on the African continent as well as genetic variants unique to its population.

By hosting a suite of world-class molecular genomics capabilities, including the Illumina Novaseq 6000 and NextSeq 550Dx, 54gene said the lab is part of its mission to enable Africans to conduct genomics research.

Commenting on the significance of 54gene’s advanced molecular capabilities, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Abasi Ene-Obong, said, “Over the last two years, our growth has been underpinned by a supremely experienced world-class team, and the collaboration of key stakeholders on the continent.

“I am proud of the impact our work is making scientifically and economically on the African continent and globally; and the many scientists around the world, who collaborate with 54gene.

“Our vision is not just to address the health disparities in Africa but to distinctly advance research in some of the most common and rare diseases that affect the global population. To do this we need to scale our operations and continue to collaborate on cutting-edge research. The possibilities are immense and we look forward to expanding this impact even more.”

During a visit to the Molecular Genetics Operations labs and the Biobank, recently, the Commissioner of Health for Lagos State, Prof. Emmanuel Abayomi, said, “This is quite an impressive setup, and I am happy that 54gene has chosen Lagos as its base. I believe this is going to be a mutually beneficial arrangement as Lagos is keen to promote a medical innovation hub in the state.”

He said the state government would to continue to create an enabling environment for the private sector firms, like 54gene, to flourish, while ensuring that the public’s interests are adequately protected.