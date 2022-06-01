fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE

54 Persons Died Of Cholera In 5 Months, Says NCDC

June 1, 20220121
"54 Persons Died Of Cholera In 5months" - NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said that at least 54 persons in Nigeria have died of Cholera disease

NCDC in its latest report on the outbreak of cholera revealed that the deaths were recorded in 5 months between January 1 and May 1, 2022.

The report also revealed that over 1,800 suspected cases were reported in 77 local government areas across 16 states of the country.

The states are Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Borno, Cross River, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Ondo, Rivers, Taraba, and Zamfara.

“As of 1st May 2022, a total of 1,861 suspected cases, including 54 deaths (CFR2.9%) have been reported from 16 states in 2022,” the report said. “Of the suspected cases since the beginning of the year, age group <5 years is the most affected age group for male and female.

“Of all suspected cases, 50% are males and 50% are females. Three states – Taraba (615 cases), Cross River (593) and Katsina (134 cases) account for 72% of all cumulative cases.”

12 local government areas across six states reported more than 30 cases each this year.

These comprise five in Cross River, three in Taraba, as well as one each in Bayelsa, Katsina, Kebbi, and Rivers State.

Related tags :

About Author

54 Persons Died Of Cholera In 5 Months, Says NCDC
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

September 1, 20142229

Scientists To Use MRI Technology In Malaria Diagnosis

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Scientists are hoping that a new breakthrough, which uses a technology similar to magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to detect parasite poop in the blood of i
Read More
July 31, 20140320

LUTH Performs Open Heart Surgery On 3 Children

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), has carried out open heart surgery in three children with congenital heart problems. The surgery, which was carri
Read More
October 20, 20141250

Ebola: Canada To Ship Vaccine To WHO

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Canada is to ship 800 vials of its Ebola vaccine to the World Health Organisation, the BBC has reported. The jab can completely protects animals from a fata
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.