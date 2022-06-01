54 Persons Died Of Cholera In 5 Months, Says NCDC

June 1, 2022 121

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said that at least 54 persons in Nigeria have died of Cholera disease

NCDC in its latest report on the outbreak of cholera revealed that the deaths were recorded in 5 months between January 1 and May 1, 2022.

The report also revealed that over 1,800 suspected cases were reported in 77 local government areas across 16 states of the country.

The states are Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Borno, Cross River, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Ondo, Rivers, Taraba, and Zamfara.

“As of 1st May 2022, a total of 1,861 suspected cases, including 54 deaths (CFR2.9%) have been reported from 16 states in 2022,” the report said. “Of the suspected cases since the beginning of the year, age group <5 years is the most affected age group for male and female.

“Of all suspected cases, 50% are males and 50% are females. Three states – Taraba (615 cases), Cross River (593) and Katsina (134 cases) account for 72% of all cumulative cases.”

12 local government areas across six states reported more than 30 cases each this year.

These comprise five in Cross River, three in Taraba, as well as one each in Bayelsa, Katsina, Kebbi, and Rivers State.