51,000 Residents To Benefit From Nasarawa Health Insurance Scheme

November 15, 2021 168

About 51,000 residents of Nasarawa State including orphans, almajiri children and the elderly have been enrolled in the State’s Health Insurance Scheme.

Dr Gaza Gwamna, the Executive Secretary of the Nasarawa State Health Insurance Agency, made this known. He explained that the state government and some private organizations funded the programme which will benefit 51,000 vulnerable residents.

He said: “We enrolled all the orphanages in Nasarawa State. They are in the health insurance scheme which was sponsored by the state government because of the good heart of Governor Abdullahi Sule. We also enrolled almajiri children in the state.

READ ALSO: LGAs To Benefit From New Revenue Sharing Formula – RMAFC

As of today, we have enrolled about 51,000 persons but not all of them have had their premium paid. We have some of them whose premium was paid by the federal government while others had theirs paid by the state government and some NGOs.”

Gwamna praised Nasarawa’s organized labour in the state for keying into the programme, noting that, as soon as deductions were made from the wages of civil servants and pensioners to fund the programme, they would commence accessing health care services under the agency.