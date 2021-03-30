fbpx
$5,000 Youth Grant: Supplementary Application Portal To Be Reopened

March 30, 2021051
The Federal Government announced that a supplementary application process will be launched for the $5,000 youth grant.

This disclosure was made by the Assistant Director, Press, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Ramon Balogun, on Twitter.

The statement stated that the ministry had expected to accept 100 applicants for the grant, but fell short of the number by 50.

Following the shortage of applicants, the ministry revealed that it would be reopening a supplementary application process for the youth grant.

The tweet read, After careful examination of all applications submitted, applicants who met the stated criteria were less than 50, as opposed to the intended 100.

“As a result, a supplementary application process will be opened for more applicants to access. Additionally, the list of screened, eligible applicants will be published and funds disbursed appropriately.”

How To Apply For the Youth Grant

Applicants need to:

  • Be aged between 25-35 years of age;
  • Run a business within Nigeria and;
  • Provide 6 months minimum financial records.

You can visit here or this link for more.

$5,000 Youth Grant: Supplementary Application Portal To Be Reopened
