The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Africa’s leading philanthropy program dedicated to empowering young African entrepreneurs, has announced the opening of applications for its entrepreneurship program through its digital platform.

The Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme is open to African entrepreneurs with business ideas or early-stage companies that are less than five years old.

The program provides startups with training, mentorship, and funding of up to $5,000 USD.

By 2024, the entrepreneurship program will have committed a $100 million fund to mentor, train, and fund 10,000 African entrepreneurs.

Since its inception, the program has empowered over 15,000 African entrepreneurs by introducing them to high-profile private and public sector individuals, investors, and advocates in order to raise their business profiles and expand their opportunities.

Why you should apply for TEF’s entrepreneurship program

Applying for Tony Elumelu’s entrepreneurship program has a lot of benefits including a financial boost.

Successful applicants would receive the following:

World-class business training

Non-refundable seed capital up to $5,000

Global Networking Opportunities

Mentorship

How to apply and qualify for Tony Elumelu entrepreneurship program

In order to qualify for the Tony Elumelu entrepreneurship program, you must correctly fill out the application form. To apply for this program click on this link.

Application requirement