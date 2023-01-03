The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Africa’s leading philanthropy program dedicated to empowering young African entrepreneurs, has announced the opening of applications for its entrepreneurship program through its digital platform.
The Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme is open to African entrepreneurs with business ideas or early-stage companies that are less than five years old.
The program provides startups with training, mentorship, and funding of up to $5,000 USD.
By 2024, the entrepreneurship program will have committed a $100 million fund to mentor, train, and fund 10,000 African entrepreneurs.
Since its inception, the program has empowered over 15,000 African entrepreneurs by introducing them to high-profile private and public sector individuals, investors, and advocates in order to raise their business profiles and expand their opportunities.
Why you should apply for TEF’s entrepreneurship program
Applying for Tony Elumelu’s entrepreneurship program has a lot of benefits including a financial boost.
Successful applicants would receive the following:
- World-class business training
- Non-refundable seed capital up to $5,000
- Global Networking Opportunities
- Mentorship
How to apply and qualify for Tony Elumelu entrepreneurship program
In order to qualify for the Tony Elumelu entrepreneurship program, you must correctly fill out the application form. To apply for this program click on this link.
Application requirement
- Open to all citizens and legal residents of any one of the 54 African countries. The proposed business must be registered and operate in Africa.
- Applicants must be 18 years old and must not be considered a minor in their country of residence. There is no upper-limit age restriction.
- Applicants can be outstanding African entrepreneurs running existing start-ups with high growth potential and aspiring business owners with transformative ideas.
- All businesses must be business ideas or an early-stage company, in the range of 0 to 3 years old.
- Your application must focus on ONE business only.
- They are particularly looking to grow representation from French, Arabic and Portuguese speakers, as well as female entrepreneurs.
- The programme is not open to research institutions, faith-based organisations, value adding trading companies, government contractors and businesses not located in Africa. Businesses must not adversely affect the environment, lives and property.
- Business ideas must be for profit and must be the original work of those making the submission