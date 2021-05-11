May 11, 2021 118

Literally meaning ‘festival of breaking fast’, Eid al Fitr follows the end of the Ramadan fast observed by Muslim faithful across the globe.

It is one of the two major celebrations of Muslims globally. The second is Eid-Al-Adha known as the sacrifice feast.

In this post, we will be sharing with you Eid al Fitr messages to share with your Muslim friends, loved ones, and others who partake in the celebration.

Eid al Fitr Messages For WhatsApp

Eid Mubarak! May Allah fulfill all your dreams and hopes.

May Allah bless your life and fulfill all your wishes and Dua’s. Eid Mubarak.

May Allah open the doors of happiness and prosperity for you. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

I hope this Eid brings peace, prosperity, and happiness to everyone’s life. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak to you and your family! May this Eid brings nothing but joy and peace for all. Have a safe and happy Eid day!

I wish you and your family a very joyful Eid. May Allah accept all your prayers and forgive all your faults. Eid Mubarak!

Sending all my love and good wishes to you on this Eid. Happy Eid Mubarak, dear sister/brother.

Before we ask for happiness and prosperity, we should ask for mercy. May Allah shower his mercy on us. Eid al-Fitr Mubarak!

Eid is a day to cheer and to laugh with all your heart. It’s a day to be grateful to Allah for all of his heavenly blessings on us. Wishing you a happy Eid 2021.

May the blessings of Allah always knock at your door. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

On this holy festive, wishing you a day filled with lots of laughter and happy moments. Eid Mubarak from my family to yours!

Happy Eid Mubarak! Wishing everyone happy holidays, stay safe and pray to your Almighty.

Be grateful to Him for His blessings. Eid Mubarak from my family to yours.

May every moment of this Eid brings you closer to Allah (SWT) and gets you rewarded for your deeds! Eid Mubarak.

May this Eid bring joy and love to your heart and create all the opportunities of success for you! Eid Mubarak.

Eid Mubarak! Seize the moment and be happy. Because very little is needed to make a happy life, it’s all within yourself and your way of thinking.

May this Eid brings you joys unlimited, may all your wishes come true on this holy day and may you and your family be blessed by the grace of Allah. Eid Mubarak!

Let this special occasion of Eid adorn your life with the colors of heaven. I wish a wonderful Eid day for you and your family.

Enjoy like a child and be thankful to Allah for he has bestowed all the Muslims with such a beautiful day. Eid Mubarak to you!

May this beautiful occasion of eid gives you all the reasons to make your life even more beautiful. Wishing you a happy Eid day! Eid Mubarak!

Let this Eid be the occasion of sharing the love and caring for the people who need to be loved and cared. Eid Mubarak to all!

You can bring a smile on face even when I am feeling sad. A friend like is a treasure to keep forever. May Allah shower his blessings on you. Eid Mubarak dear!

There is no blessing in the world greater than a true friend. I thank God every day for giving me a friend like you. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

The month of Ramadhan has left us my friend, and the joyous occasion of Eid is present before us once more. May we all enjoy the festivities of Eid.

Eid is the perfect occasion for us to rejoice in happiness together and tighten the bond of our family. Eid Mubarak to all of you!

For Facebook

Wave goodbye to another amazing year and be ready to welcome the crescent moon, beautiful new dresses, and of course all the delicious food. Eid Mubarak to my loving family! I love you all!

Eid Mubarak! May Allah fulfill your all dreams and hopes.

May Allah forgive all your sins and accept your sacrifice and put an ease to all your suffering! Eid Ul Adha Mubarak.

Happy Eid Mubarak! Wishing everyone happy holidays, stay safe and pray to your Almighty.

May every drop of your sacrifice’s blood get accepted by Allah (SWT) who is the most merciful and all-forgiving! Eid Mubarak.

Eid Ul Adha is a day to reflect upon our deeds and give back to the poor and deprived. May our sacrifices be accepted by Allah! Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak in advance! Wishing for you to spend this holy occasion surrounded by love and happiness only! Have a joyous Eid day!

I pray to the Almighty that he filled all your lives with love and prosperity. Happy Eid Mubarak in advance.

Hope you all are going to have an excellent but safe Eid this year. May Eid brings lots and lots of happiness. Eid al-Fitr Mubarak.

May Allah flourishes our life with his blessings and love. A very happy Eid day wishes in advance to you and your family.

The holy month of Ramadhan is about to end. I hope that we shall all put into practice the invaluable gems of wisdom we have acquired in the month of Ramadhan. Advance Eid Mubarak to you all.

Advance Eid Mubarak to all my friends and family. Have a lovely Eid filled with laughter, good food, and shared moments of joy.

May this Eid be the beginning of another successful year in your life. Eid Mubarak to you and your lovely family!

Start living now and stop worrying about tomorrow. Life is too short to spend in tension. Just enjoy every moment of every day. Thinking of you on this Eid Day.

Eid Mubarak! Seize the moment and be happy. Because very little is needed to make a happy life, it’s all within yourself and your way of thinking.

May this Eid brings you joys unlimited, may all your wishes come true on this holy day and may you and your family be blessed by the grace of Allah. Eid ul-Fitr Mubarak!

Let this special occasion of Eid adorn your life with the colors of heaven. I wish a wonderful Eid day for you and your family.

Enjoy like a child and be thankful to Allah for he has bestowed all the Muslims with such a beautiful day. Eid Mubarak to you!

May this beautiful occasion of eid gives you all the reasons to make your life even more beautiful. Wishing you a happy Eid day! Eid Mubarak!

With the sight of the new moon, Ramadhan Kareem is finally over. May Allah (SWA) grant us the Tawfeeq to apply the gems of wisdom from Ramadhan into our daily lives. Happy Eid al Fitr Mubarak.

With an incomparable joy in my heart, I wish you all a blessed Eid Mubarak. May the Almighty help us all become virtuous men and women.

This blessed day is for saying thank you to the almighty for all he has given to us. May he grant all your prayers and fulfill all your desires. Eid Mubarak!

Accept the blessings of Allah with all your heart and forget the sorrows that burden your soul. Enjoy the moments you share with your family. Happy Eid Day 2021!

May the bond between you and Allah become stronger in this holy season. Eid Mubarak.

May Allah shower His mercy upon you and your family on this happy moment of Eid ul Fitr. Wishing you a happy eid.

