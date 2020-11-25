5 Ways To Grow Your Business Using E-Channels

MTN Foundation recently commenced its ICT and Business Skills Training Programme with over 1,800 entrepreneurs gathering skills from Google, Cisco, Oracle etc.
Here are 5 ways to boost your ICT and business skills as shared at the training:
- Create a ‘Google my Business’ Account’: Google My Business is a free and easy-to-use tool for businesses and organizations to manage their online presence across Google platforms and it links customers find to businesses, providing better visibility.
- Set Up and Optimize Your ‘Google my Business’ page: Set up your page by signing in or creating a business email then enter the name of your business. Then you have to choose how your business will display on Google Maps. Next thing is to search for and select a business category. The next step is to enter a phone number or website URL, then click Finish.
- Stay Ahead of the Competition: Stay ahead in the market by keeping up with trends, research, decisions should be taken carefully. Be a trendsetter, find a unique way of doing your business, this will your business stand out in the midst of the competition.. Also, claim your business through Google Maps.
- Create a digital strategy: Strategy is a plan of action created to achieve a long-term A digital strategy is a strategic plan created to achieve set goals through a digital platform. A digital strategy helps a business owner reach the target audience more effectively. It is profitable to have an active online presence, this helps you retain and gain customers.
- Google Ads: Google Ads offers visibility, pay only for results, like clicks on your website or calls to your business. Business owners should understand the art of Google Ads in order to boost the business and increase awareness.
