5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Beauty Tukura

Beauty Tukura is a serial entrepreneur, reality TV star, and brand influencer. She stars in a reality TV show called ‘My Beautyful Life’ that takes viewers on a deep dive into her luxurious, fun, and classy world. While she may be a familiar face to many, there are still a few things you might not know about her. Here are seven fun facts about Beauty Tukura

1. Once a Queen, Always a Queen!

Let’s talk about the iconic Beauty Tukura! In 2019, she was crowned the 43rd Miss Nigeria, making her an instant household name and a bona fide superstar. Winning that prestigious beauty pageant was like a dream come true. She poured her heart and soul into achieving that ultimate goal. She also won ‘Most Beautiful Girl Taraba’ in 2015 and reigned until 2017. Her hard work and dedication definitely paid off!

2. Big Brother Naija Reality Star

Since her university days, Beauty Tukura has been a die-hard fan of Big Brother Naija. She would frequently lose herself in the show, imagining what it would be like to be one of the housemates. And in 2022, her dreams came true when the organisers hand picked her to be a part of the “Level Up” season 7 edition of the show, setting the stage for an epic and unforgettable journey into the world of reality TV.

3. Unpredictable Daily Routine

Her daily routine is as unpredictable as the weather. In the reality TV show, ‘My Beautyful Life’, Beauty revealed that her daily routine depends on factors like how she feels, what’s happening that day, and even the day of the week! But you can bet that no matter what, she checks her email, recites affirmations, and touches base with her team to ensure she hasn’t missed any messages in the morning.

4. A Workaholic

Beauty Tukura is always on the move and making waves in the industry. She has collaborated with some of the most prestigious brands, including Bozjewelry and BeautybyAD, among others. Her hard work and dedication have also caught the attention of big names like Flying Fish, Pepsi, and Labelle, who have all had the pleasure of working with her. Not to mention, she also graced the cover of Glazia’s first magazine cover.

5. Spoiled for Choice

Beauty Tukura is not afraid to admit that she is a little spoiled. In fact, she mentioned on her reality TV show that she is “spoilt for choice,” although she clarified that she’s not generally spoiled. But hey, that’s just the kind of life she leads – she likes what she likes and does what she wants; all the time!

Overall, Beauty Tukura’s life is full of surprises and interesting tidbits. As she continues to make a name for herself in the entertainment industry, it will be exciting to see what other surprises and accomplishments she has in store.

Viewers can catch new episodes of ‘My Beautyful Life’ every Monday at 9 PM, on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv ch.151), with reruns airing on Africa Magic Urban (DStv ch.153 and GOtv ch.6) every Wednesday at 9:30 PM.