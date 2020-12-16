5 Things You Need to Know Before Joining a Network Marketing Company

December 16, 2020 336

If you are on social media, like many other people you would have seen all sorts of posts telling you to join a network marketing company to improve your income.

Some of the companies that use the network marketing model include: Recharge And Get Paid (RAGP), Jamalife, Herbalife, Longrich, amongst others. Some of them are genuine, others are not.

Some promoters present network marketing as a get rich quick business model, and that is wrong. It is not true that when you join a network marketing company today, food lands on your table tomorrow. It doesn’t work that way.

It requires time, experience, amongst other things to excel in the network marketing industry. According to OnlineMLMCommunity.com, most successful distributors took at least five years to master the trade and become successful.

In this post, I have discussed five things you need to know before joining a network marketing company.

Network marketing is based on direct person-to-person sales by independent individuals, who make a commission on their own sales. Network marketers often work from home. The business is based on how well you can build and manage business relationships, because earnings depend on sales and the recruitment of salespeople. So, each salesperson is required to recruit their own team of salespeople.

It is important that you do a thorough research to prevent being scammed. Research the company and check out for posts on the internet that explain the dynamics of network marketing. This will prevent misconception and help you to channel your skills and expectations appropriately. For instance, there are cases where promoters cook up stories and exaggerate their incomes in a bid to get you to join the business. Don’t be caught in the deception of join today and triple your income tomorrow.

Before joining a network marketing company, research the company like you would when preparing for a job interview. Ensure you pick a company that is established, with product lines that are in-demand within your reach. It is also important that you are passionate about the product you want to promote.

You need enthusiasm, people management and great sales skills to excel in network marketing. You don’t have to annoy people by going into their DMs dropping unsolicited messages all the time in a bid to recruit more salespersons or make sales. There is a better way to do that. Identify your target audience for sales and recruitment, create messages that resonate with them, and map out strategies to reach them.