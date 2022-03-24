5 Things To Know About Dangote Fertiliser Plant

March 24, 2022 74

On Tuesday, March 23, 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned Dangote Fertiliser Plant in Lagos.

Conducting the tape-cutting ceremony marking the commissioning of fertiliser plant with a nameplate capacity of 3 million metric tonnes per annum in the Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos, Buhari expressed his excitement at the project, as he showered encomiums on billionaire Aliko Dangote, who floated the vision.

Due to the Dangote Fertiliser Plant, Dangote has not only earned accolades from the President, but he has also equally been able to get applause from the members of the public at large.

BizWatch Nigeria, therefore, presents below 5 important things to know about Dangote Fertliser Plant

Dangote Fertiliser Plant is Africa’s largest Granulated Urea Fertiliser complex. The plant occupies 500 hectares of land in Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos Nigeria. It was built at a cost of $2.5 Billion.

In the course of its construction, the complex provided about 5,000 direct and indirect jobs in all categories; an additional 5,000 jobs within the community and also created 500 permanent jobs.

Dangote Fertiliser will help Nigeria to retain $125 million in import substitution and provide $625 million from exports of products from the fertiliser plant.

With Nigeria estimated to need about 5 to 7 million metric tonnes per annum of fertiliser and with the current level of fertiliser consumption in the country which is 1.5 million metric tonnes, Dangote Fertiliser complex was established to produce 3 million metric tonnes per annum of urea fertiliser in phase 1.

The fertiliser complex consist of a Captive Power plant comprising of 3 Steam turbine Generators of 40 MW capacity each totaling 120 MW, and 3 Auxiliary boilers for 40 ATA steam generation of 200 TE capacity each.