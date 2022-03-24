fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AGRIC BUSINESSCHEMICAL & PETRO-CHEMICALCOVERNEWSLETTER

5 Things To Know About Dangote Fertiliser Plant

March 24, 2022074
5 Things To Know About Dangote Fertiliser Plant

On Tuesday, March 23, 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned Dangote Fertiliser Plant in Lagos.

Conducting the tape-cutting ceremony marking the commissioning of fertiliser plant with a nameplate capacity of 3 million metric tonnes per annum in the Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos, Buhari expressed his excitement at the project, as he showered encomiums on billionaire Aliko Dangote, who floated the vision.

Due to the Dangote Fertiliser Plant, Dangote has not only earned accolades from the President, but he has also equally been able to get applause from the members of the public at large.

BizWatch Nigeria, therefore, presents below 5 important things to know about Dangote Fertliser Plant

  • Dangote Fertiliser Plant is Africa’s largest Granulated Urea Fertiliser complex. The plant occupies 500 hectares of land in Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos Nigeria. It was built at a cost of $2.5 Billion.
  • In the course of its construction, the complex provided about 5,000 direct and indirect jobs in all categories; an additional 5,000 jobs within the community and also created 500 permanent jobs.
  • Dangote Fertiliser will help Nigeria to retain $125 million in import substitution and provide $625 million from exports of products from the fertiliser plant.
  • With Nigeria estimated to need about 5 to 7 million metric tonnes per annum of fertiliser and with the current level of fertiliser consumption in the country which is 1.5 million metric tonnes, Dangote Fertiliser complex was established to produce 3 million metric tonnes per annum of urea fertiliser in phase 1.
  • The fertiliser complex consist of a Captive Power plant comprising of 3 Steam turbine Generators of 40 MW capacity each totaling 120 MW, and 3 Auxiliary boilers for 40 ATA steam generation of 200 TE capacity each.
Buhari Says Dangote’s $2.5bn Fertiliser Plant Will Improve Food Production
Related tags :

About Author

5 Things To Know About Dangote Fertiliser Plant
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

January 4, 20170298

Vitafoam Proposes 12kobo Dividend As Losses Drop by 55.5%

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, has released its financial results for the financial year ended 30th September, 2016, showing a loss after tax of N32 million, a 55.5
Read More
Gold CHEMICAL & PETRO-CHEMICALCOVERNEWSLETTER
May 24, 20180262

Gold Dips by 0.1% at $1,289.89/Ounce

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Gold slipped on Wednesday, May 23, as the U.S. dollar rose against a basket of currencies while investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve̵
Read More
BREAKING: CBN Retains 11.5% Benchmark Interest Rate Over Inflation BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER
September 1, 20200514

CBN Directs DMB’s Not to Pay Less than 1.25 percent Interest on Savings Deposit Accounts

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed deposit money banks in Nigeria not to pay less than 1.25% in interest on savings deposit accounts. According
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.