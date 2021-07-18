July 18, 2021 93

Are you an ambivert? Would you like to if you are? Do you switch between extroversion and introversion? This article will help clarify your personalities and help you understand them. Here are 5 things to know about ambiverts.

An ambivert is someone who exhibits qualities of both introvert and extrovert. Depending upon their mood, context, situation, goals, and people around them, ambiverts can switch to extroversion or introversion.

Your personality traits determine how you interact with and react to the world around you. Knowing more about them can help you learn where you feel most comfortable, both socially and professionally.

Extrovert

An extrovert is someone who draws energy from being around people. They like to be out and about, attending social events and engaging with others. An extrovert may be called a “people person.”

Introvert

An introvert is someone who draws energy from quiet reflection. They’re happy spending time alone or with one or two people they feel close to. Often, they need some “alone time” to recharge after being in a group social setting.

5 things to know about ambiverts

Ambiverts can be classified as quiet and outgoing. Depending on the mood they are in, ambiverts can be quiet by keeping to themselves and also socialize with their friends.

Good listener and communicator. While ambiverts talk and introverts listen, ambiverts are good listeners and talkers. When ambiverts are comfortable around you, they don’t mind listening to you, talking or offering to help.

Ambiverts have the ability to switch. Depending on their mood or the environment, an ambivert can socialise or keep to himself or herself.

Those who do not understand or know ambiverts tend to misunderstand them (ambiverts). They may not understand why a person who socialises would want to be alone, shy away from a large crowd or outings.

Ambiverts like to socialize but they love their personal time. Though they hang out with their friends, talk and have fun, they also like to spend time alone, stay in peaceful places and think. They have friends but they have a small number of close friends, people who they keep in their circle.

Do you think you fall under this category? Do you like to go out and also spend time alone? Then you might be an ambivert.