fbpx
5 Things To Do Before Going To Church

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LIFESTYLENEWSLETTERSOCIETY

5 Things To Do Before Going To Church

June 27, 2021093
5 Things To Do Before Going To Church

Church service tends to take long. The advert of COVID-19 encouraged Churches to stream their services online, so as to reach all their members both home and abroad. There are some things that you should do before going to Church so as to reduce your workload.

Here are 5 things to do before going for Church service

Breakfast

Have breakfast before going for service, you would not want to go to Church hungry or deal with hunger in Church. When you are hungry, your focus tends to shift. It is advisable to eat beofre going for service, except your Church requires you to come for service without eating.

READ ALSO: Akinwumi Announces AFDB’s Plan To Spend Additional $2 Billion On Infrastructure

Lunch

How long does your service last? What time do you close from Church? Are you usually tired and hungry after service? Try to make food/your lunch before you leave. When you have your food ready, it reduces your stress ad you are able to eat and rest after service. Imagine having to cook after coming back form a long Church service. Stressful, right?

Clean your house

Clean your house and wash your plates before you go. You would not want to deal with it when you get back.

Lay Your Bed

After a long service and dealing with traffic, all you might want to do is rest or sleep; you can not have this if your bed is filled with clothes or makeup. Having a smooth bed helps you rest well. Try to straighten your bed before you set out.

Lock your doors and turn off all electrical appliances

It is highly important that you lock your doors and turn off your electrical applicances before you go out either to Church or anywhere.

Related tags :

About Author

5 Things To Do Before Going To Church
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

NCDC COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
March 31, 20200200

NCDC Tracing 6,000 Persons Exposed to COVID-19 in Lagos, Abuja

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is now tracing 6,000 people in Lagos and Abuja suspected of having contact or being in proximity with those th
Read More
Dollar BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
December 1, 20180184

Dollar Surges as Trade Talks between Trump-Xi Takes Centres Stage

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The dollar strengthened on Friday, as markets nervously awaited the outcome of talks between the leaders of the world’s two biggest economies this weekend w
Read More
February 8, 20170103

Naira Static at N498/$ At Parallel Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Naira on Tuesday, February 7, remained static against the United States dollar at the parallel or black segment of the Nigerian foreign exchang
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.