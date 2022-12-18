5 Steps To Take Your Business To The Next Level With Vulte

What would ₦100 million do for your business? Would you buy more equipment, acquire a bigger warehouse, move to a larger office space, hire more professionals or expand your supply chain?

Whatever the “Next Level” means for your business, you can achieve it with Polaris Bank’s SME Loan products available on VULTe digital Bank.

Get up to ₦100 million to take your business to the next level with the following products:

Overdraft: This is a safety net for SMEs to manage fluctuations in cash inflow or respond to emergencies. This facility allows you overdraw your account.

Term Loan: This facility offers competitive interest rate and allows you spread payment over a period of up to 24 months.

To get started, follow the 5 simple steps below:

Click on SME Loan Market Place on the VULTe app or website

Select loan type and purpose

Input amount required

Enter pin to accept provisional offer letter

Upload all necessary documents