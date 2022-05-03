5 Soups You Should Try With ‘The King Of Swallows’

May 3, 2022 55

In light of the holiday festivities that are happening this week, we know that there will be lots of partying, drinks and food in many delicacies ranging from all types of rice, to porridges and Swallow foods.

Before we talk about the soups that you should definitely go for, let us take a few seconds to appreciate Amala; the king of swallow.

Amala is a Yoruba food made from pounded yam flour and hot water. It can be eaten with various delicacies in soups.

Today, we are going to be looking at the various Nigerian delicious soup types that come to be eaten with Amala.

Egusi

You would agree that egusi is the number one favourite on this list because of its sweet taste, It blends well with Amala. From the texture, taste and looks, This soup is good. It is a soup made from thickened melon seeds and leaf vegetables.

Okra

Nigerian Okra soup is simply a stewed okra soup recipe. It is a very popular delicacy among the Yoruba ethnic group of western Nigeria. It is also known as Ila Alasepo by the Yorubas. It is made from fresh Okra, meat, stockfish, prawns, crayfish, pepper, Onions and Locust beans.

Ogbono

Ogbono soup is a dazzling Nigerian concoction soup and it’s super easy to prepare. It’s a thick and hearty stew made with Ogbono seeds (wild mango seeds) loaded with meats and fish in a light delicious broth.

When Ogbono is cooked, it has a slimy texture like Okra and Ewedu. This is a stew and not a soup in the real sense but we call it soup anyways!

Efo riro

Efo Riro needs no introduction as it’s one of the most popular vegetable soups in Nigeria and an absolute favourite of the Yorubas. It’s quite an easy dish to prepare, it is made with Ugu leaves, Pepper, Onions. Beef, Dried fish, Palm Oil, Stockfish and many more.

Ewedu

Ewedu is made from cooked and grated Corchorus leaves with or without a small quantity of egusi and/or locust beans. This soup suits amala when it is well garnished with all sorts of meat, beef or chicken.

If you think the king of swallows is bitter or should not wear the crown then you have not tried it with these soups or eaten the best amala. Don’t you worry we will tell you where to get the best amala.

Where can you enjoy these meals?

The soups above are great only if you get them from the right place and a great place to get them from is Amala Sky. Amala Sky serves the best Nigerian food in Lagos state and In Ibadan.

Amala Sky a popular restaurant in Ibadan, recently opened a branch in Ajah, Lagos State. The buzz has been a happy one as lovers of Amala Sky can now enjoy wonderful Nigerian food in Lagos State.