fbpx
Happy Father’s Day: See 5 Movies Celebrating Fatherhood

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LIFESTYLENEWSLETTERSOCIETY

Happy Father’s Day: See 5 Movies Celebrating Fatherhood

June 20, 2021053
5 Movies That Celebrate Father's Day

Happy Father’s Day!!!! Today we celebrate all our fathers both here and beyond. Fathers are special and dear to us.

To celebrate Father’s Day this year (2021), we have compiled the best movies that celebrates father’s day.

Movies that celebrate father’s day

5 Movies That Celebrate Father's Day
5 Movies That Celebrate Father’s Day

Fatherhood

A father (Kevin Hart) brings up his baby girl as a single dad after the unexpected death of his wife (Deborah Ayorinde) who died a day after their daughter’s birth. This movie highlights the struggles of fatherhood and being a single father.

Taken

A former CIA operative (Liam Neeson) embarks on a journey halfway around the world to save his estranged daughter (Maggie Grace) who has been kidnapped while travelling in France.

READ ALSO: UAE Lifts Nigeria to Dubai Travel Restrictions

The Pursuit of Happyness

This is a true story of a struggling single dad (Will Smith) who dreams of a better life for his boy (Jaden Smith). After finding themselves homeless, the father risks everything when he lands an unpaid internship in a competitive stockbroker training that has the potential to change everything.

Daddy’s Home

Brad Taggart (Will Ferrell) attempts to be a good father to his stepchildren but his problems increase multifold when their biological parent, Dusty Mayron (Mark Wahlberg), suddenly comes back into their lives.

Daddy’s Little Girls

A mechanic (Idris Elba) struggle to make ends meet while raising his 3 young daughters alone. He enlists the help of a lawyer (Gabrielle Union) when his ex-wife (Tasha Smith) wins custody of the girls. Dive into the world of romance and the fight to keep Monty’s family together by watching this movie.

5 Movies That Celebrate Father's Day
5 Movies That Celebrates Father’s Day

Related tags :

About Author

Happy Father’s Day: See 5 Movies Celebrating Fatherhood
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

June 26, 20170116

Nigerian Breweries to Raise Local Raw Materials Sourcing to 60% by 2020

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Giant brewer, Nigerian Breweries Plc has announced plan to increase sourcing of raw materials like sorghum, Food Grade Starch and others locally from 57 per
Read More
Nigeria seeks more time to negotiate rail project with GE NEWSLETTERTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS
September 20, 20160191

FG to Raise $2billion from Concession of Rail Lines

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, has said federal government plans to raise $2 billion through the concession of the e
Read More
Population SOCIETY
July 9, 20190205

Nigeria’s Population Hits 190 Million, Says NPC

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Population Commission (NPC) has estimated that the population of the country has hit 190 million. The Director-General of the commission, Dr Gh
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.