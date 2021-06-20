5 Movies That Celebrate Father’s Day

June 20, 2021 53

Happy Father’s Day!!!! Today we celebrate all our fathers both here and beyond. Fathers are special and dear to us.

To celebrate Father’s Day this year (2021), we have compiled the best movies that celebrates father’s day.

Movies that celebrate father’s day

Fatherhood

A father (Kevin Hart) brings up his baby girl as a single dad after the unexpected death of his wife (Deborah Ayorinde) who died a day after their daughter’s birth. This movie highlights the struggles of fatherhood and being a single father.

Taken

A former CIA operative (Liam Neeson) embarks on a journey halfway around the world to save his estranged daughter (Maggie Grace) who has been kidnapped while travelling in France.

The Pursuit of Happyness

This is a true story of a struggling single dad (Will Smith) who dreams of a better life for his boy (Jaden Smith). After finding themselves homeless, the father risks everything when he lands an unpaid internship in a competitive stockbroker training that has the potential to change everything.

Daddy’s Home

Brad Taggart (Will Ferrell) attempts to be a good father to his stepchildren but his problems increase multifold when their biological parent, Dusty Mayron (Mark Wahlberg), suddenly comes back into their lives.

Daddy’s Little Girls

A mechanic (Idris Elba) struggle to make ends meet while raising his 3 young daughters alone. He enlists the help of a lawyer (Gabrielle Union) when his ex-wife (Tasha Smith) wins custody of the girls. Dive into the world of romance and the fight to keep Monty’s family together by watching this movie.