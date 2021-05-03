5 Million Nigerians To Benefit From FG’s Partnership With Microsoft

May 3, 2021 78

As part of the efforts of the Federal Government to bridge the technology gap in Nigerian communities, five million Nigerians would benefit from a partnership struck with tech firm giant Microsoft.

This disclosure was made by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in a statement issued by his spokesman Laolu Akande in Abuja, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to the statement, the partnership is proof of the current administration’s commitment to providing effective governance through technology.

He noted that the partnership with Microsoft would include government agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, the Nigerian Institute of Cultural Orientation, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, among others.

Osinbajo said, “Government is committed to leveraging innovation and technology to bring better outcomes, across a wide area of governance concerns.

READ ALSO: US$629million China Development Bank Loan Facility; Lekki Port Receives First Disbursement

“Indeed, it is with this in mind that we have sought constructive partnerships that would bridge the knowledge, skills and technology gap that exist in most of our communities.

“This launch is indicative of our commitment and will involve collaboration with various Government agencies as implementing partners.

“These include the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Nigerian Institute of Cultural Orientation, and various other local partners.

“We intend that these initiatives become institutions in their own rights and make a real impact in the lives of our citizens going forward.”

He stated that the partnership would result in a multiplier effect, with opportunities rippling across the country, in both rural and urban areas.

The VP said, “Working with Microsoft, we intend to upskill 5 million Nigerians through this increased internet access, over the next three years, in various digital skills which will increase both employability and entrepreneurship.

“The multiplier effect will bring opportunities in rural and urban areas to many young people and will help us deal with unemployment problems, made worse by the pandemic.

“Leveraging Microsoft’s Technology tools which can be deployed to minimise governance risks and block loopholes.

“Working with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), we will seek to use cutting edge analytical and case management tools to plug holes in our public sector system as well as confront white-collar criminality efficiently.

“Our focus is of course the Nigerian people; with over 80 million regular internet users, there is no question that Nigerians have fully embraced technology, the internet and their various uses.”