5+ Grants To Empower Nigerian NGOs, Businesses, And Individuals 

Discover these unique awards that provide revolutionary opportunities for sustainable development in Nigeria. These grants are intended to empower non-governmental groups, enterprises, and individuals, accelerating good change in a variety of fields such as education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and environmental protection.

Through strategic investment and cooperation, these projects foster resilience, inclusion, and economic growth, resulting in a more sustainable and equitable future for Nigeria and its people.

Transforming Nigerian Youths Program for Changemakers to Become Self-employed or Job Creators

Deadline: Ongoing Opportunity

Applications are now open for the Transforming Nigerian Youths Program that aims to create a network of entrepreneurial and managerial change-makers specifically youths and women across the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector in Nigeria…[more]

OBEL AWARD’s Teaching Fellowships Program

Deadline: 1 July 2024

Applications are now open for the OBEL AWARD’s Teaching Fellowships Program to enhance the debate and learnings of the OBEL AWARD’s yearly themes, the teaching fellowships provide new opportunities for universities and professionals to work together on pressing issues facing people and the planet…[more]

The Agribusiness Challenge Fund

Deadline: 22 November 2024

Submissions are now open for the Agribusiness Challenge Fund that will offer direct financial support to address the resource flow barriers faced by SMEs looking to scale-up and, in turn, create and sustain employment opportunities for young women and men…[more]

Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards – Apply Now!

Deadline: 23-May-24

Submissions are now open for the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards. NHEA’s recognition aims to stimulate quality improvement and innovation in the Nigerian health sector leading to improved service delivery & management of key health issues and the capacity of individuals to influence and set new performance standards in Nigeria & beyond…[more]

Strategic Opportunity Fund in Nigeria

Deadline: Ongoing Opportunity

If you are a Women’s Rights Organization with urgent need to carry out interventions that will have a Multiplier effect on the issues of Women and Girls, and contribute to the broader achievement of Gender Equality in Nigeria, the Strategic Opportunity Fund is for You…[more]

Ambassador’s Special Self-Help Small Grants Program – Nigeria

Deadline: 31-May-24

The U.S. Embassy Abuja announces an open competition for organizations to submit proposals to carry out projects through the Ambassador’s Special Self-Help (ASSH) Small Grants Program…[more]

Call for Fellowships: Research into Online Gender Based Harassment

Deadline: Ongoing Opportunity

Do you want to take an active role in combating coordinated online abuse that targets African women journalists, election candidates or other human rights defenders? Code for Africa (CfA) in partnership with Jigsaw, is offering research grants and technical support for evidence-driven analysis into how malign actors coordinate harassment and complaints against African women journalists and fact-checkers across 21 African countries…[more]