5 Easy, Delicious Types Of Spaghetti To Make This Weekend

May 14, 2021085
Finally, it’s spaghetti time! Friday is here and we are so glad the weekend is upon us. We hope you had a fantastic week. A great way to enjoy the weekend is to relax, enjoy, eat, drink, watch a movie or go out. This weekend BizWatch Nigeria would love you to these dishes, the taste is mind-blowing and it would be a great way to catch up on food.

Spaghetti or pasta (as some would call it), is a nice and affordable dish, it is what you put in it that makes it interesting, yummy and appealing. Always remember to add protein and proper nutrients to your meal.

Spaghetti

Now, that we had a nice talk, let us dive into the amazing world of spaghetti!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Plain spaghetti and sauce

This is the most common type, it is easy to make, does not require a lot of time as the other types and it is pocket-friendly.

Stir fry

Stir fry!!!!!! Don’t you just love it? Stir fry requires more time, money and ingredients, the end product is mind-blowing. For more clarity watch tutorials and or check out food blogs for support.

Vegetarian

Ever considered having a vegetarian’s meal? Well, here is a good time to try it out. Vegetarian spaghetti reduces the risk of obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes amongst other diseases. Even with a vegetarian meal, you can have a healthy balanced diet and have a lovely meal. If you love your veggies then this meal is for you.

Jollof

The best jollof rice can only be found in Nigeria, as Nigeria holds the title for the world’s best jollof rice. Jollof spaghetti is like making jollof rice, be sure to watch the quantity of the water so that your meal would not be soggy. This is a nice dish that can be made special with your ingredients/garnishing.

Fried

Makes you remember fried rice, yeah? Well, this dish is just like fried rice except you add spaghetti and the preparation is less stressful. You can add whatever ingredient you like to spice up this meal.

How do you like your spaghetti? Plain or mixed? Slim or fat? Let us know what you think and how you enjoyed your spaghetti.

