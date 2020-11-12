428 MDAs Will Not be Able to Pay November Salaries – Ben Akabueze

November 12, 2020 27

The Director-General of the budget office of the federation, Ben Akabueze, says about 428 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of the federal civil service will not be able to pay November salaries due to the implementation of the new minimum wage.

However, he said the “FG is considering releasing funds from the Service-Wide Vote (SWV) to cater to the shortfall in the November salaries of civil servants.

The SWV is a major component of the nation’s yearly budget where a lump sum of money is kept to tackle unforeseen expenditure both for recurrent and capital.

It is disbursed by the accountant-general of the federation based on the instructions of the minister of finance.”

In April 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the new minimum wage bill into law, approving ₦30,000 as the wages of workers.

Akabueze said the budget office would only appropriate funds to the office of auditor-general of the federation based on extant laws.

He added that since his appointment as budget office DG, there has been an improvement in the budget of the office of auditor- general of the federation.

Mathew Urhogide, Chairman of the Committee, complained about the “continued underfunding” of the office of auditor-general of the federation by the executive arm of government while agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) were being adequately funded.

He said the low allocation of funds to the agency will affect its duty of ensuring accountability and transparency in the management of public funds.

“The proposed budget of ₦4.6 billion for the office in 2021 may not be adequate to audit ₦13 trillion in the 2021 budget proposal of the federal government of Nigeria,” he said.

Urhogide also said provisions for staff recruitment and promotion in the office of the auditor- general of the federation were not included in the 2021 budget.