40ft Container Falls Off Truck, Causes Blockage At Lagos Port Complex

August 11, 2021

The common user road at the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa was blocked following an incident involving a 40ft container that fell off the truck conveying it.

The driver was reported to have lost control of the truck on his way out of the port, he drove the vehicle over the median on the common user road. The loaded container fell off the truck in the process and was severely dented.

According to an eyewitness report, the driver exhibited poor maneuvering skills.

The eyewitness also called on the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to repair the common user road in the port to curb the rate of truck accidents.

“He tried to be careful but still climbed the strip, leading to the accident. That was how it happened last week Friday. NPA should try and reconstruct this road. This strip (the road median) should not be there because it is not giving enough way to the trucks,” he said.