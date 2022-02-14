fbpx

4 Ways To Easily Ace Your Next UI/UX Interview

February 14, 20220137
Getting a job as a Product Designer, UI, or Ux designer might be daunting especially for newbies with little experience. It is important that take some time to prepare for your interview so as to guarantee your spot or approval.

Destiny Ihejirika a tech expert and product designer has 4 effective ways to succeed at a UI/UX interview.

Destiny Ihejirika

Here are some tips to help you ace your next UI/UX interview.

Be Prepared

Do some research about the people you have an interview with, their core values and beliefs.

Have a Portfolio

Have something to show your work and expertise. It must not be a lot but have one or two projects available.

Speak like a Pro

When explaining your process to the interviewer, use the right terminology. Speak like the professional that you are.

The road is not always so smooth, keep trying and you will get that job or gig.

Now I am not an HR specialist or consultant, these are just some of the tips that have helped me, share to help someone.

Destiny Ihejirika is a Product Designer (UI/UX) & Tech Youtuber with years of experience specializing in designing and developing user interfaces for digital products. He connects the dots between business, users, and products, he also creates educative products and tech content to help people improve their work and business processes.

4 Ways To Easily Ace Your Next UI/UX Interview
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

