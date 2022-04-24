4 Things You Should Do On Sunday

April 24, 2022 120

What is your ideal Sunday? What makes it perfect? What comes to your mind when on Sundays? Sunday is usually tagged as a resting day. In Nigeria, it is the day when people go to go to Church or Mosque to worship their God.

If you are like us, Sunday marks the end of our weekend; so we try to soak up all the rest that we can while enjoying. There are a lot of things you can do to enjoy Sunday and to get yourself mentally and physically prepared for the week ahead.

Look inside, how do you feel about Sunday? Are you enjoying the weather? Will you be attending service physically or online service has called your name? Regardless of what happened last week, today is the beginning of a new week. A week which will be better than last week, all you need to do is be positive and be intentional about making a difference this week.

Sunday might be the end of the weekend, however, there are things that you should do on such a day. These things could make your week better and help you get the best of today.

Sunday Service

Yeah, you read it well. The truth is Sunday service hits differently, it re-affirms your faith, gives you a sense of comfort and it is a great time to listen to the word of God. Society meetings after service is a great way to catch up with the members, hangout and have fun. Also, Sunday was specially crafted for Nigerians to be religious.

Brunch

When brunch calls, we answer it swiftly. Who does not like brunch? Brunch is a great way to eat healthy, especially after Sunday service. Think of brunch as a family meal, a Sunday hangout with friends after service and the time of the day when you can have a combined meal (breakfast and lunch).

From our findings, the best place to get brunch in Lagos State is at Atmosphere Rooftop. It is located on the rooftop of Lennox Mall, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1.

Be Ready

Sunday marks the beginning of a new week, you need to make plans for the week. Map out what you want to do, achieve, your schedule, tasks and be intentional. This week will be better than last week only if you put in the work to make it better. Do your laundry, clean your house, if you can stock up your pantry or freezer and have everything ready for the week.

Relax it’s Sunday

You owe your body some peace and relaxation. Remember the phrase “body no be firewood”? Well, your body needs proper rest or it will break down. Find time to rest, eat good food, watch movies and meditate. Monday would be better if you are well-rested.

Don’t you just wish that the weekend was 3 long days? We sure do.

PS: If you will be having brunch, do have for two or feel free to invite us.

Signed by: The Ambivert.