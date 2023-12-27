4 Reasons To Rave With MoMo At The Davido Concert

When it comes to electrifying performances on stage, Afrobeats superstar Davido is one of those who has been consistent in his delivery. Come December 27th, the ‘Skelewu’ crooner will take the stage again and thrill music fans at Landmark Beach in Lagos.

Attending the Davido concert promises an unforgettable experience like no other. Here are four compelling reasons to “Rave with MoMo” at the Davido concert.

1. Unparalleled Energy and Excitement:

Davido brings an infectious energy to any event, and this concert is no exception. You can expect nonstop dancing, electrifying performances, and a pulsating atmosphere that will keep you on your feet throughout the entire event. Audiences are no doubt in for a night filled with adrenaline-fueled excitement.

2. Surprise Cash Giftings:

Davido is not called ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ (Child of a Wealth man) for nothing. The whole world knows his largesse and many times at his concerts, fans have been known to walk away with ridiculous cash gifts. In a recent concert, Davido splashed out 5 millions naira to a female fan simply because he liked her vibe. So check your vibe again and as they say, e fit be you this time around.

3. Memorable Collaborations:

Davido has never been one to shy away from sharing the stage with other exciting acts. In the past, we’ve seen cameo appearances by Wizkid, Burna Boy at Davido concerts, and recently, Davido himself surprised Asake and Rema at concerts which the latter headlined. One might be in the dark about some of the collaborations to expect at tomorrow’s concert and that is all the more reason to be at the event to experience it for yourself. Don’t miss out on the chance to witness a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration at the Davido concert.

4. Uniting Music Lovers:

Whether you belong to the 30BG geng or you rep Wizkid FC or you identify as a Raver, this event is a sure way of bringing people from diverse backgrounds together to celebrate their shared love for music. The Davido concert provides a space where music enthusiasts can come together, connect, and revel in the power of music. It’s an opportunity to forge new friendships, create lifelong memories, and experience the magic of music that transcends fandom and cultural barriers.

Now just in case you’re unavailable for the concert( pun intended), not to worry, MoMo and UduX have got you covered. You can stream the concert from anywhere in Nigeria on stream.udux.com for free if you are an MTN user.