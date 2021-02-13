33m Nigerians Active On Social Media – Report

February 13, 2021 16

In a recently-released report, data showed that 33 million Nigerians were active on social media.

This report by DataReportal titled, ‘Digital 2021: Nigeria’ explains that as of January 2021, there were 104.4 million internet users in Nigeria.

It noted that of the 104 million internet users, only 33 million were active on social media.

Nigeria’s population stands at 208.8 million and saw a 5.2 million increase (2.6 percent) between January 2020 and January 2021.

Mobile App Rankings

The report showed that the following were the most-used apps in the country: WhatsApp; Facebook; TikTok; Telegram; WhatsApp Business; Jumia; Zoom Cloud Meetings; Facebook Messenger, Instagram; and Xender.

It noted that chat apps took the bulk of the traffic with 98.7 percent, while social networking apps took 97.8 percent.

Entertainment and video apps accumulated 85.1 percent of the traffic, while music apps and game apps took 57.9 percent and 63.1 percent respectively.

Other apps and their traffic percentages include shopping apps, 51.5 percent; map apps, 56.8 percent; banking and financial services apps, 47.9 percent; health and nutrition apps, 29.3 percent; and dating and friendships apps, 17.9 percent.

Social Media Users In Nigeria

Of the 208.8 million people in Nigeria, only 15.8 percent of the population (33 million) are active on social media.

The number of people who access social media apps through their phones amounts to 32.74 million people which is 99.2 percent of users.

Ranking the most-used social media platforms, the report stated that WhatsApp remains at the top of the list while others are Facebook; YouTube; Instagram; Facebook Messenger; Twitter; Telegram; LinkedIn; TikTok; Snapchat; Pinterest; Skype; Google Hangouts; Reddit; Wechat; and Tumblr.

You can read the full report here.