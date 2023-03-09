339 Million Litres Of Petrol Released In One Week – NNPCL

According to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, 339 million liters of gasoline were supplied to 63 depots nationwide over the course of seven days.

The materials were sent between February 25 and March 3, according to information released on Monday by the NNPCL and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

In accordance with the Weekly National PMS Evacuation & Dispatch report, 339 million liters of gasoline were dispersed across the states, with 1.73 billion of those liters going to Lagos. The top three states that received gasoline at this time were Ogun (441 million liters), Oyo (531 million liters), and Delta State (610 million liters).

The top 25 top loading depots, with a minimum evacuation of 5 million liters, handled 79% of all evacuations, according to NNPCL and NMDPRA, with a daily average distribution of around 48 million liters and 63 million liters, respectively.

Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, has previously stated that Nigeria consumes 66 million liters of gasoline each day. Last week, fuel shortages returned in numerous states, including Abuja. Fuel scarcity last week was caused by depot closures the days before and following the presidential vote on February 25.

Since October, the nation has been dealing with a gasoline scarcity, causing prices to surge over N500 per litre before falling back to N185 in February.