329 Nigerians Stranded in UK Arrive MMIA

A flight conveying 329 stranded Nigerians in the United Kingdom has arrived at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) said on Tuesday.

Earlier, 261 stranded Nigerians had arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja at exactly 7 pm, according to NIDCOM.

The Lagos flight landed at “exactly 8 pm,” the diaspora commission said in a tweet.

“This brings to 590 the total passengers evacuated from the UK today,” the tweet added.

“All Evacuees tested Negative to #COVID19 before boarding and are now on a 14-day SELF-ISOLATION as mandated PTF on #COVID-19.”

NIDCOM said the flight was operated as a partnership between Air Peace and Air Wamos, a Spanish airline headquartered in Madrid.

The flights are part of efforts to bring back stranded Nigerians abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of Nigerians have been evacuated back home from across the world since the pandemic disrupted world travel.

In early June, the federal government said it has spent N169 million on the evacuation of Nigerians returning from overseas.

Since then, hundreds more have been returned to the country.

On July 4, at least 109 Nigerians stranded in India were welcomed back into the country.

