32 Email Greetings To Try This 2021

February 19, 2021
It might seem like email greetings are nothing to be taken too seriously, but when it comes down to it, many of us find ourselves in that quandary of finding the perfect starter to our emails.

You often find that people become too repetitive, and it’s certainly not bad to want to spice things with your email greetings.

The way you start your email could either cause the recipient to stop or finish reading your email.

Importance of email greetings

These are important, especially in formal settings, as it signifies to the recipient whether or not to engage.

Popular ways to start emails:

  • Hi with the name of the recipient.
  • Hello + name of the recipient
  • Dear + name of the recipient (in the stead of ‘Dear’, you can use Mr. or Mrs., especially when you are applying for a job).
  • Good morning/afternoon/evening
  • Greetings
  • To Whom It May Concern: mostly used in very formal settings.

How To Start a Formal Email

  • Hope this email finds you well
  • How are you?
  • Good morning/afternoon
  • Allow me to introduce myself
  • I hope you’re doing well.
  • I hope you’re having a wonderful day.
  • I hope you’re having a wonderful week
  • I’m reach out concerning…
  • Thank you for the quick response
  • Thank you for getting in touch

In Informal Settings

  • Dear + person’s first name
  • I hope this finds you well
  • Hello/hi
  • Hope you are having a great week

For Follow-up Emails

  • As promised, I’m…
  • To follow up on our meeting
  • I’m getting back to you regarding…
  • It was great to meet you at…
  • I’m checking in on…
  • Following up on my last email
  • Here’s more information on…
  • Can you provide me with an update on…
  • As we discussed on our call…

Email Greetings to Multiple People

  • Greetings
  • Hello everyone
  • Hi + first names of recipients (if they are not more than 3)

How to Know What Email Greeting to Use

Who’s the Recipient?

You would need to ask yourself to whom you are sending the email before you choose. If the email is directed at someone whom you do not know very well, then you should opt for a formal greeting.

