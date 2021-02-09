30,000 Former N-Power Beneficiaries Employed As Agric Enumerators

February 9, 2021 28

Not less than 30,000 former beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme have been employed as agric enumerators, according to the Presidency.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, in Abuja.

The N-Power scheme has seen not less than 500,000 beneficiaries since it began in 2016, and it cuts across sectors like education, tax, agric, and health.

Akande disclosed that the Federal Government’s Economic Sustainability Plan (ESC) has seen steady growth as monitored by ministers and heads of agencies.

In the report presented to the committee on Monday, the N37 billion Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs Survival Fund) forms part of the goal of the committee and has been disbursed for allocation.

READ ALSO: Digital Rights Lawyers Challenge CBN, SEC Over Ban On Cryptocurrencies

BizWatch Nigeria reported that the Survival Fund introduced by the government was aimed at supporting millions of Nigerians, with 300,000 beneficiaries receiving the sum of N50,000 over three months.

We also reported that 100,000 artisans would receive N30,000 each, while 100,000 business names will be registered by the government.

Giving the report of the progress of the Survival Fund was ambassador Maryam Katagum who is the Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment.

Also speaking on the matter was the Governor of Central Bank Godwin Emefiele who said that the sum of N192 billion would go to both households and 426,000 MSMEs in form of grants.

He added that under the Agric-Business/Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme, which is free from collateral, there would be concessionary loans ranging from N150,000-N2.5 million.

READ ALSO: School Feeding Programme Creates Over 14,000 Jobs For Niger State Residents

Emefiele stated that more than N106 billion had been disbursed to more than 27,000 beneficiaries.

For the financing of farmers, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, said that 5.4 million farmers had been enumerated under the Economic Stability Plan (ESP).

He also added that 73,000 N-Power beneficiaries who volunteered were given some training and 30,000 beneficiaries were dispatched to 774 local government areas across the country.

Nanono said, “Also, the clearing of 3,200 hectares of land for farming is ongoing in several states including Edo, Plateau, Ekiti, Cross River, Ogun, Kaduna, Kwara, and Osun States.

“While rural road constructions have reached about 28 per cent completion covering 344 kiliometres linking about 500 markets across the country.’’

To support more Nigerians, the federal government, in December 2020, added an extra 500,000 beneficiaries to the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs).