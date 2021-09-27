fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERTOURISM, TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY

3,000 Passports Ready For Collection – Immigration Official

September 27, 20210170
3,000 Passports Ready For Collection – Immigration Official

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Ikoyi Passport Office, Lagos, says 3,000 passports are ready for collection.

The Deputy Controller and Passport Control Officer in charge of Office, Mr Ibrahim Liman, confirmed the figure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Liman said that the office had put calls to applicants whose passports were ready for collection.

NAN reported the passport office had extended its working days to include Saturdays and Sundays to meet applicants’ demands.

Liman, however, said the need for discreet investigation to determine the eligibility of applicants might delay the timely release of the passports.

The Ikoyi Passport Office is fully committed to efficient service delivery and it will not relent in justifying its operational mandate.

READ ALSO: NCDC Records 255 Fresh Cases Of COVID Infections In 5 States, FCT

“As the PCO of Ikoyi, I will always work with integrity. I don’t have anything to hide, the office operates an open-door policy,” he stated.

The Ikoyi Passport Office is fully committed to efficient service delivery and it will not relent in justifying its operational mandate.

“As the PCO of Ikoyi, I will always work with integrity. I don’t have anything to hide, the office operates an open-door policy,” he stated.

About Author

3,000 Passports Ready For Collection – Immigration Official
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Oil COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
October 9, 20170186

Oil Surges by 7 Cents to $57.07/barrel

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Oil traded unchanged on Friday, October 6, after a week of profit-taking and the return of oversupply concerns led the market lower, snapping a multi-week b
Read More
Oronsaye Report COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
December 16, 20190236

Minister says Dangote Refinery to Strengthen Nigeria’s Macro-economic Environment

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Group targets $30bn annual revenue The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, has stated that the 650, 000 per day Dangote Re
Read More
Guinea Bissau COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
June 22, 20200215

Buhari, APC Governors Currently Meeting over Leadership Crisis

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari and some governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are in a meeting over the leadership crisis roc
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.