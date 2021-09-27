3,000 Passports Ready For Collection – Immigration Official

September 27, 2021 170

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Ikoyi Passport Office, Lagos, says 3,000 passports are ready for collection.

The Deputy Controller and Passport Control Officer in charge of Office, Mr Ibrahim Liman, confirmed the figure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Liman said that the office had put calls to applicants whose passports were ready for collection.

NAN reported the passport office had extended its working days to include Saturdays and Sundays to meet applicants’ demands.

Liman, however, said the need for discreet investigation to determine the eligibility of applicants might delay the timely release of the passports.

The Ikoyi Passport Office is fully committed to efficient service delivery and it will not relent in justifying its operational mandate.

“As the PCO of Ikoyi, I will always work with integrity. I don’t have anything to hide, the office operates an open-door policy,” he stated.

