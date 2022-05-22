3-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos, Kills 2

May 22, 2022 138

At least 2 persons have died due to the collapse of a 3 storey building at Alayaki Lane, Lagos Island during the heavy rainfall.

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) revealed that an unconfirmed number of people were still trapped under the rubble.

“The Agency responded to the above incident which was already in violation of building safety protocols,” a statement signed by LASEMA’s Director-General, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said.

“It was discovered that the building had been captured by the LASBCA District Office and served with all Statutory Notices, Sealed at District and Central Enforcement Level.

“Further investigation determined that the developer had continued clandestine operations mostly at night and at the weekends.

“An unconfirmed number of people are still trapped inside the building. Two people have been rescued alive while another was recovered dead. Search and Rescue operations ongoing. Further updates to follow.”

Building collapse is not uncommon in Lagos due to lax regulatory oversight and sharp practices by developers.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the Lagos State government has ordered the immediate halt of approval for the construction of buildings above three floors in Ebute-Metta East and West. This is due to the recent collapse of buildings.