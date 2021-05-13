3 Days To Go, Have You Completed Your JAMB Registration?

Registration for 2021 JAMB/UTME ends in 3 days! If you are still having difficulties registering, here are some points to note to achieve a hitch-free registration.
- You will need your NIN to register
- Registration will cost you about – ₦4,000
- Registration on Interswitch enabled platforms is easy and seamless!
Next steps?
Start your registration process.
Below are five easy steps and procedures for registration;
- SMS ‘NIN’, space, & your 11-digit NIN number to 55019 e.g. [NIN 00123456789]. Note that there should be a space between the word ‘NIN’ and your 11-digit NIN.
- You will receive an SMS with your 10-digit profile code and your registered NIN name.
- Visit JAMB website, click purchase of 2021 application document, and enter your 10-digit profile code
- Select ‘Pay Online’ to pay on the website via Interswitch or pay via the Quickteller website/app or at the nearest Quickteller Paypoint outlet.
- Your e-PIN will be delivered to your registered telephone number and you can present same at any JAMB accredited CBT center for registration.
READ ALSO: Jos Dry Port For Completion 2022
For loss of profile code or password?
Don’t fret, here are self-help tips:
- To retrieve lost Profile Code, send [RESEND] to 55019 as text message from the same mobile number
- To reset lost or forgotten Profile Password, send [password] space [email address] to 55019 as a text message from the registered mobile number
And when you are done registering, do not forget the following:
- Ensure to acquire the 2021 JAMB brochure and syllabus.
- The JAMB/UTME CBT examination will commerce in May
- JAMB has banned the use of wristwatches and pens in the exams
- Again, the Interswitch JAMB registration platforms make registration easy and stress-free!
And just if you are asking, when does the registration platform close?
The platform closes on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
No time! Visit Quickteller today!
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.