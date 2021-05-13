3 Days To Go, Have You Completed Your JAMB Registration?

May 13, 2021 58

Registration for 2021 JAMB/UTME ends in 3 days! If you are still having difficulties registering, here are some points to note to achieve a hitch-free registration.

You will need your NIN to register Registration will cost you about – ₦4,000 Registration on Interswitch enabled platforms is easy and seamless!

Next steps?

Start your registration process.

Below are five easy steps and procedures for registration;

SMS ‘NIN’, space, & your 11-digit NIN number to 55019 e.g. [NIN 00123456789]. Note that there should be a space between the word ‘NIN’ and your 11-digit NIN.

You will receive an SMS with your 10-digit profile code and your registered NIN name.

Visit JAMB website, click purchase of 2021 application document, and enter your 10-digit profile code

Select ‘Pay Online’ to pay on the website via Interswitch or pay via the Quickteller website/app or at the nearest Quickteller Paypoint outlet.

Your e-PIN will be delivered to your registered telephone number and you can present same at any JAMB accredited CBT center for registration.

READ ALSO: Jos Dry Port For Completion 2022

For loss of profile code or password?

Don’t fret, here are self-help tips:

To retrieve lost Profile Code, send [RESEND] to 55019 as text message from the same mobile number

To reset lost or forgotten Profile Password, send [password] space [email address] to 55019 as a text message from the registered mobile number

And when you are done registering, do not forget the following:

Ensure to acquire the 2021 JAMB brochure and syllabus. The JAMB/UTME CBT examination will commerce in May JAMB has banned the use of wristwatches and pens in the exams Again, the Interswitch JAMB registration platforms make registration easy and stress-free!

And just if you are asking, when does the registration platform close?

The platform closes on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

No time! Visit Quickteller today!