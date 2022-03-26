3 Africans Win The 2022 Savvy Prize

March 26, 2022 99

Finally, the four finalists who will share the $4,450 Savvy Prize 2022 for Impact-Driven Entrepreneurs have emerged.

This Prize, running for its first year, seeks to recognise the efforts of Savvy Fellows working to solve some of the world’s most pressing problems through innovative and sustainable ways.

The debut edition of the Savvy Prize is being supported by The Roddenberry Foundation ($3,000) and Because International ($1,450), which comes with a lot of benefits, including cash prizes, product development support, and marketing endeavours.

Out of nearly 3,000 applications from over 120 countries, and a rigorous judging process, 30 semifinalists emerged from 11 countries. These extraordinary changemakers proceeded to the final round, which included a public voting process and a one-minute pitch video submission of their projects.

The four finalists are:

1st Prize Winner ($1,450): Grace Amuzie (Isrina Schools) from Nigeria

Isrina Schools offers a low-cost educational service solution that enables low-income families to afford their children access to basic quality education through the recycle pay project initiative, which enables these families to afford Isrina Schools inexpensive educational service and learning necessities.

2nd Prize Winner ($1,000): Huu Truong Ngo (goHeo) from Vietnam

With goHeo, kids earn money through chores, set saving goals, spend wisely, and invest. Kids and parents log into the app but have different experiences. Parents set flexible controls and receive real-time alerts, while kids monitor their balances, set goals, and learn how to manage money.

3rd Prize Winner ($550): Catherine Nakayemba (Safe Girl) from Uganda

Safe Girl manufactures and distributes reusable, washable sanitary pads to adolescent girls and women for menstrual protection, to be reused for up to one year. In 2020, Safe Girl tested its market viability in local markets and sold 200 reusable sanitary pads, collecting $300 in revenue within three months.

Product Innovation Prize Winner ($1,450): Tolulope Olukokun (ThinkBikes) from Nigeria

ThinkBikes manufactures local electric road and cargo bicycles to move goods. Due to the high cost of ownership, ThinkBikes leases these bikes for affordable mobility of goods and people in urban and rural areas. This gives flexibility on quality, strength, and cost of procurement.