268 Nigerians Arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport from China

- May 31, 2020
Two-hundred and sixty-eight Nigerians have returned to the country from China.

They arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, all the returnees will be put on the 14-day quarantine stipulated by Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

Source: Channels TV

