268 Nigerians Arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport from China

Two-hundred and sixty-eight Nigerians have returned to the country from China.
They arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, all the returnees will be put on the 14-day quarantine stipulated by Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).
EVACUATION UPDATE:
268 Stranded Nigerians in China safely arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, 30th May 2020.
All of them will go on the 14 days quarantine stipulated by @NCDCgov and @Fmohnigeria. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 @NigeriaGov @DigiCommsNG
— Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) May 30, 2020
Source: Channels TV