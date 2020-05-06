265 Nigerians Set to Return from Dubai on Wednesday amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has said 265 Nigerians will arrive in Lagos from Dubai on Wednesday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Tuesday, ministry spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwonye, said the Emirates Airlines tasked with the transport is scheduled to arrive at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

Over 4,000 Nigerians are waiting to be evacuated across the world back home, foreign affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama said on Monday.

Discussions are also ongoing with British Airways to evacuate 300 Nigerians from London on Friday.

Additionally, arrangements are being made with Ethiopian airlines to evacuate Nigerians from New York to Abuja next Monday, the foreign ministry said.

The ministry added that the Dubai evacuation is being carried out in accordance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines.

Evacuees will be required to undergo a mandatory 14-day supervised quarantine environment.

The ministry said it has made arrangements for hotel accommodations in Lagos and Abuja, which will be used to quarantine the incoming citizens.

The hotels have been inspected by the “Port Health Services, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Office of the National Security Adviser, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and IPC,” the foreign ministry said.

Read the Ministry’s full statement below: