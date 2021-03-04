25 Million Nigerian Households To Receive 5 Million Solar Power Connections – Osinbajo

March 4, 2021 83

The federal government has disclosed plans to install 5 million solar power connections in 25 million households.

This plan was disclosed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Wednesday via Twitter.

Osinbajo said that this development was proof of the federal government’s commitment to the global green energy initiative.

He noted that it was crucial for Nigeria to transition to “net-zero emissions” with support for gas as fossil fuel.

This move, Osinbajo said, would help the nation “phase-out more polluting fuels such as coal and diesel.”

The VP disclosed the plans of the federal government in a virtual chat with a delegation of the European Union (EU), headed by its Executive President Valdis Dombrovskis.

READ ALSO: Less Than 10% Of Engineering Posts Are Held By Women – Academy Of Engineering

Osinbajo said, “The forthcoming deployment of the 5 million solar power connections, targeting 25 million households across the country under the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), reaffirms Nigeria’s commitment to the global green energy initiative.

“A just transition to net-zero emissions where gas as a fossil fuel is still supported, especially for those of us in this part of the world, is absolutely important, especially as it will enable us to phase-out more polluting fuels such as coal and diesel.”

He urged the international community to not waver in its financing of gas projects in Nigeria and other developing countries as they strive to achieve net-zero emission.

He said, “We advocate and maintain that the International community should preserve financing for gas projects in Nigeria and other developing countries, during the transition to net-zero emission.”

A just transition to net-zero emissions where gas as a fossil fuel is still supported, especially for those of us in this part of the world, is absolutely important, especially as it will enable us to phase-out more polluting fuels such as coal and diesel. pic.twitter.com/581ze7z2Nd — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) March 3, 2021