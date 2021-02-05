25 Companies Record Drop In Share Prices

February 5, 2021 29

Trading on Thursday did not favor 25 companies whose share prices drop, with a total of N110 billion lost in the equities market.

There has been a decline in profit for four consecutive trading sessions as the All-Share Index of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) dropped by 0.51 percent from 42,000.01 basis points (bps) to 41,785.80 bps Wednesday.

Wednesday saw a drop in market capitalisation of equities from N21.970 trillion to N21.86 trillion on Thursday.

Top Gainers

Companies that recorded gains at the end of trading and are the top five of the twenty top gainers were Guinea Insurance Plc, Wapic Insurance Plc, African Alliance Insurance Plc, McNichols Plc, and May & Baker Nigeria Plc.

The top gainers of the twenty stocks were African Alliance Insurance and Guinea Insurance that each saw a 10 percent increase to close at N0.22 per share.

McNichols grew by 9.84 percent to close at N0.67 per share.

Other gainers Wapic Insurance and May & Baker rose by 9.26 percent and 7.69 percent with shares of N0.59 and N4.90 respectively.

Top Losers

Leading the top losers is Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc with a drop by 9.94 percent to close at N7.88.

Champion Breweries saw a 9.73 percent decline to close at N3.06; while Linkage Assurance Plc dropped by 9.59 percent to close at N0.66 per share.

Other losers on the list are FTN Cocoa Processors Plc, with a 9.43 percent decline, closing at N0.48 per share.

Jaiz Bank followed with a 9.33 percent drop to close at N0.68.

Other losers were, AIICO Insurance Plc, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, FCMB Group Plc, Ardova Plc, Multiverse Mining and Exploration Plc, Wema Bank Plc, and Eterna Plc.