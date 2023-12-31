24 Nigerians To Watch In 2024: A Diverse Mix Of Trailblazers

As 2023 draws to a close, our gaze shifts towards the exciting possibilities of the new year. In Nigeria, a nation brimming with talent and resilience, several individuals stand poised to make their mark in various fields.

Here, we highlight 24 Nigerians across diverse sectors who are primed to captivate and inspire in 2024

Politics and Governance

Bola Ahmed Tinubu – Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a major figure in Nigerian politics. He is a controversial figure, but he is also seen as a powerful and influential leader. His presidency will be closely watched in the coming years as he tackles the many challenges facing Nigeria. He has started his tenure with poor performances with the removal of both Fuel and education subsidy, The devaluation of yhe nigerian naira to over N1,000 to a $1. The country is awaiting progress next year and relief from its current economic situation.

Dr. Joe Abbah – Dr. Joe Abah is the Director of Development Alternatives Incorporated (DAI) in Nigeria. DAI is an international development company that works with a wide range of clients, including national and local governments, bilateral and multilateral donors, private corporations, and philanthropies in over 100 countries. he is a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and a Solicitor of the Supreme Courts of England and Wales.

Alex Otti – is a Nigerian economist, banker, investor, philanthropist, and politician, serving as the current Governor of Abia State in Nigeria. Otti is the former Group Managing Director of Diamond Bank Plc, a retail financial institution in Nigeria.

Business and Economy:

Aliko Dangote GCON – Aliko Dangote is a Nigerian businessman and industrialist. He is best known as the founder, chairman, and CEO of the Dangote Group, the largest industrial conglomerate in West Africa. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimated his net worth at $16.1 billion in November 2023, making him the richest person in Africa, the world’s richest black person, and the world’s 107th richest person overall.

Femi Otedola – A Nigerian businessman and philanthropist. He is the former chairman of Forte Oil PLC, and is the current executive chairman of Geregu Power PLC. Femi Otedola is also the founder of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Ltd, and the owner of a number of other businesses across shipping, real estate and finance. He has recently invested in power generation as part of the liberalization of the sector in Nigeria The billionaire industrialist’s philanthropic endeavors and investments in diverse sectors promise continued influence.

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe – is a Nigerian business executive and banker. She is the first female managing director and Chief Executive Officer Of Fidelity Bank Nigeria.

Creative and Entertainment:

Editi Effiong – Editi Effiong serves as the CEO of Anakle, a prominent digital agency situated in Lagos, Nigeria. His works includes the conceptualization, creation, and widespread dissemination of several highly prosperous digital products and applications within Nigeria. Also, he engages in composition addressing themes of technology, design, education, and business leadership. Editi has made a name for himself in movie productions, and has produced several brilliant movies like “Up North” and “Day of Destiny”. He makes his directorial debut with “The Black Book”

Emeka Nwagbaraocha– Nigerian creative and talented actor, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, is known for movies such as ‘Kasala’ (2018), ‘Zena’ (2019), ‘MTV Shuga’ (2013) and Rattle Snake (2020) among others. He acted in the hit tv series Far From Home, which was an instant hit amongst the nigerian audience on Netflix.

Dream Catchers– Dream Catchers Academy also known as The Happy Kids is a free academy which uses dance, drama (acting) and music to empower orphaned, street and impoverished kids. This kids have created a name for themselvces as well as performing on stages all over the world. They are loved for their rendition of Artists songs with dance an also choreography with Artist in their music videos. They recently performed in the 2023 CAF Awards show with Victor Osimhen on stage.

Dezny: Destiny Osarewinda, better known by his stage name Dezny, is a Nigerian actor and content creator. He was born and raised in Edo State, Nigeria. Dezny is a multi-talented artist who enjoys creating content across various platforms.

Funke Akindele: Funke Akindele, a powerhouse in the Nigerian entertainment industry. More than just an actress, she’s a director, producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. She won the prestigious Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress.

But Funke is far from a one-note actress, Beyond acting, Funke takes the helm as a director and producer, bringing her own stories to life on screen. Her movies often tackle social issues with wit and heart, sparking conversations and challenging perspectives.

Funke’s impact extends beyond entertainment. She empower others through her Jenifa Foundation, which provides vocational skills training for young people. And most recently, Funke ventured into the political arena With the PDP, aiming to make a difference on a larger scale. Whether making us laugh, cry, or think, Funke Akindele is a force to be reckoned with. Her talent, passion, and dedication inspire millions, making her a true icon of Nigerian cinema and beyond.

Layi Wasabi: Layi Wasabi is a Nigerian comedian, skit maker and contet creator who’s hilarious take on everyday life continues to resonate with his audince. He continue to progresss with i=his debut into the Movie scene with his role in the Funke Akindele Production film ” A Tribe Called Judah”. He was the face of the Stanbic IBTC FUZE Fest that happened on the 23rd of December 2023. He has claimed a lot of wards this year and has promised nigerians even more laughter in 2024.

Odumobu Black: ODUMODU BLVCK” likely refers to Odumodu Blvck, a Nigerian musician and songwriter. His real name is Ojogwu Tochi, and he’s known for his unique blend of Afrobeats, hip-hop, and soul. He’s released several popular songs, including “Snakes” featuring Replay, “Wot owoto Seasoning” featuring Black Sherif, BLOOD ON THE DANCE FLOOR featuring Bloody Civilian and Wale and “Hotel Lobby.” He is signed to Native Records and Def Jam Recordings. He also releases his debut albumn Eziokwu and Eziokwu deluxe in 2023.

Tech and Innovation:

Fisayo Fosudo: Fisayo Fosudo (born 23 October 1995), is a Nigerian filmmaker and YouTuber who first gained recognition for his technology reviews videos. He has earned over 200 thousand subscribers to his channel.

Faith and Inspiration:

Pastor Poju Oyemade – is the senior pastor and founder of The Covenant Nation (TCN) He is a highly regarded teacher of the Word of Faith, who draws out insightful lessons from God’s word that are applicable to the complexities of everyday life, family, business, and nation building. His messages are both transformational and trans generational, finding relevance across all walks of life.

Nathaniel Bassey: The renowned gospel singer and pastor’s message of hope and resilience continues to resonate with millions across the country. He Coninues to marvel in the Nigerian Gospel Music scene wityh his New Hit Song “Ebenezer” that has taken the world by storm. Nathaniel Bassey was the face of the nigerian gospel concert “THE EXPERIENCE” that happens every year for all gospel artists across the world

Jimmy Odukoya – Oluwajimi Odukoya (born 27 April 1987) is a Nigerian actor, and the senior pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, in Ilupeju, Lagos. He played the role of Oba Ade in the 2022 movie The Woman King alongside Viola Davis and John Boyega. Odukoya is the first son and second child of late pastors Bimbo Odukoya and Taiwo Odukoya. He succeeded his father after his father’s demise, as the official senior pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, with his sister Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun confirmed as his associate senior pastor, both from September 2023.

Sports and Fitness:

Aproko Doctor: Aproko Doctor is a Nigerian doctor, Content Creator, health influencer and actor. He is the founder of Healthy Brands and 100K Club, a non-profit organisation.He is a medical professional who uses social media to educate and entertain on health issues will undoubtedly continue to engage and inform. He has expanded his reach from not just nigeria but across the world as well, He recently partnered with Bill and Melinda gates foundation and also Interswitch on their Verve Life 6.0 to educta epeople on the importance of health and wellness.

Super Falcons: The Nigerian women’s national football team, with their talent and determination, are always ones to watch, especially with thier brilliand perfomace at the Concluded womens world cup this year. Thier Best Player Asisat Oshoala who is the crowned best footbal player in Africa agter winning the CAF Female Footballer of the year Award has something to prove with the womens team next year.

Victor Osimhen: The Napoli striker’s potential to lead the line for both club and country in 2024 makes him a player to watch. After leading Napoli to their first Club division trp=ophy in a while, the Newly crowned best player in italy has something to show for both club and country at next years AFCON.

Tunde Onakoya – Tunde Onakoya is a Nigerian chess master, coach and founder of Chess in Slums Africa. He has organized a number of interventions for children across slums in Lagos state including Majidun (Ikorodu), Makoko and recently, Oshodi. The children are engaged in a 2 week’s session that seeks to unlock their potential through the game of chess while learning to read, write and acquire basic literacy skills.

Emerging Voices:

Fisayo Soyombo– is a Nigerian investigative journalist and founder of the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ). He was a former editor at The Cable. He is best known, among other things, for being the Nigerian undercover journalist who spent five days in a police cell as a suspect and eight as an inmate in Ikoyi Prison — to track corruption in Nigeria’s criminal justice system, after which the authorities contemplated arresting him. He was also the journalist who drove the equivalent of a stolen vehicle from Abuja to Lagos, passing through a whopping 86 checkpoints in a journey of over 1,600km that lasted a cumulative 28hours 17minutes.

Emmanuel Nduka – Emmanuel is the Co-Founder of Scholarly a social enterprise with a goal to bridge the social-education gap among African youths. Now known and Tonu Elumelu apprentice, he will havealot to prove to both himself and the world next year.

Dayo Israel – is a motivational speaker and international advisor to many world leaders, business executives and young entrepreneurs. He is the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress, A Harvard, Cambridge, Wharton and London Met graduate . He was named one of 100 Most Influential People of African Descent by UN MIPAD. He is a larger-than-life character who exudes energy and inspires those around him. Indeed his most recent achievement (one of many) as being voted “One of Africa’s top 30 most inspirational young people” encapsulates our first impression

These 24 individuals represent a diverse cross-section of Nigerian society, each with their own unique story and contribution to make. As we step into 2024, their journeys will be worth following, for they are the ones who have the potential to shape the nation’s narrative and inspire others to reach for their own dreams.