24 Almajirai Repatriated from Kano Test Positive for COVID19 in Jigawa State

24 additional Almajirai that were repatriated from Kano State and two health workers one each from Rasheed Shakoni Specialist hospital and the Federal Medical Center Birninkudu, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Jigawa State.

This brings the total number of Almjirai that have tested positive in the state to 40.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Abba Zakari, disclosed this to Channels Television on Friday.

According to him, 76 of 100 Almajirai whose samples were collected, tested negative.

All 76 who tested negative would be sent home, while others that tested positive would be kept in isolation until they test otherwise.

Jigawa has been keeping over a thousand Almajirai that were repatriated from other states in the country at the NYSC camp in Kiyawa Local Government in order to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Source: Channels TV