238 Nigerians Evacuated from Turkey Arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport

By
- July 6, 2020
- in NEWS, NEWSLETTER
Two hundred and thirty-eight Nigerians who were stranded in Turkey arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Sunday.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) confirmed their arrival in a tweet on its official handle.

It explained that the returnees tested negative for COVID-19 but added that they are expected to go on 14-day isolation, in line with the guidelines set by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as well as the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

On Saturday, the agency said 109 Nigerians arrived the country from India via an Air Peace flight.

“35 evacuees [will] disembark in Abuja while 74 will proceed to Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport, Lagos,” it explained.

Source: Channels TV

