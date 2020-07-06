238 Nigerians Evacuated from Turkey Arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport

Two hundred and thirty-eight Nigerians who were stranded in Turkey arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Sunday.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) confirmed their arrival in a tweet on its official handle.

It explained that the returnees tested negative for COVID-19 but added that they are expected to go on 14-day isolation, in line with the guidelines set by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as well as the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

EVACUATION UPDATE: 238 Evacuees arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at exactly 2:45 pm local time from Turkey today, Sunday, 5th of July, 2020. All Evacuees tested Negative to #COVID19 and will now proceed on 14 days SELF-ISOLATION as mandated PTF on #COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/3m3lK1TJEh — Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) July 5, 2020

On Saturday, the agency said 109 Nigerians arrived the country from India via an Air Peace flight.

“35 evacuees [will] disembark in Abuja while 74 will proceed to Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport, Lagos,” it explained.

EVACUATION UPDATE 109 Evacuees from India arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at 1940HRS via @flyairpeace Flight B777-200 from India today, Saturday 4th of July, 2020. 35 Evacuees disembark in Abuja while 74 will proceed to Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport, Lagos.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/DTmHzqZtiO — Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) July 4, 2020

Source: Channels TV