23.18 million Nigerians Were Unemployed In Q4, 2020 – NBS Report

23.18 million Nigerians Were Unemployed In Q4, 2020 – NBS Report

March 15, 2021095
A total of 23.18 million persons in Nigeria either did nothing or worked for less than 20 hours a week, making them unemployed during the fourth quarter (Q4) 2020.

According to the Q4 report on unemployment released by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday, this means 33.3 per cent of the labour force in Nigeria were unemployed in Q4 2020, from 27.1 per cent in second quarter 2020.

During the period, while the underemployment rate decreased from 28.6 per cent to 22.8 per cent, a combination of
both the unemployment and underemployment rate for the reference period gave a figure of 56.1 per cent.

” In the case of unemployment by state, Imo State recorded the highest rate of unemployment with 56.64%. This was followed by Adamawa with 54.89% and Cross Rivers State with 53.65%.

The States with the lowest rates were Osun, Benue and Zamfara States with 11.65%, 11.98% and 12.99% respectively. In the case of underemployment, Benue State recorded the highest rate with 43.52%, followed by Zamfara and Jigawa States with 41.73% and 41.29% respectively,” the report said.

“Combining both unemployment and underemployment, the state that recorded the highest rate was Imo with 82.5% followed by Jigawa with 80%. Ogun and Sokoto states recorded the lowest of the combined rates, 26.2% and 33.7% respectively.”

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

