22 Nigerians Who Created A Buzz In 2022 (Part 3)

2022 had a lot of interesting trends from ‘Japa’ to ‘Sapa’ and even Nigerians who created a lot of buzz and broke the internet.

We can all agree that some trends/news came as a shock and we could not but question it or post. Try to think of the persons who trended in 2022 and what they did to trend.

In this 3-part series, we bring you a 22-man list of folks we think have made 2022 what it is!

Here is a the final countdown list of 22 Nigerians who created a buzz in 2022 in no particular order (7-1).

7. D’banj

Afro pop maestro, D’banj made news headlines after being arrested and detained by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The music star was arrested over alleged fund diversion of millions of N-Power funds in collaboration with some government officials. Although, he denied his involvement and was later released.

6.Wike and his band

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, and his band, led by gospel music star, Sensational Bamidele, treated Nigerians to melodious tunes amid the chaos rocking the PDP, which he belongs and actively involved in.

The Governor used to take pride in his voice that is unarguably irritatingly guttural, gruff, and husky, all at once. But now anymore, as he now has with him a live band that follows him around Rivers, as he takes swipes at his political opponents.

Ever combative Wike now fights with songs and dance moves -“As e dey pain them…e go dey sweet us,” the leader of the band coos mid-speech, as the Governor breaks into a chaotic dance, aided by his traditional walking stick.

For most people, Wike is the most excited Governor to be alive.

5.Tobi Amusan

From the suburbs of Ijebu Ode in Ogun State, to the hilltop of a global stage, phenomenon Tobi Amusan resisted all struggles to become a global icon, as she broke the World record in the women’s 100m hurdles event in Eugene, Oregon.

Amusan’s victory marks Nigeria’s first-ever gold medal; it was also the first time that the sonorous anthem of the world’s most populous black nation would be played over the public address system during medal presentation to winners at the global stage of the World Athletics Championship.

4.Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, who’s often referred to as Asiwaju, created buzz at different times since the campaign for his presidential race commenced. From the APC primary election, which was held between Monday, June 6, 2022, and Wednesday, June 8, where Tinubu called ‘Buhari Buhari Buhari!’ Non-stop, to his gaffes each time he’s addressing members of the public and the country’s political stakeholders, the former Lagos governor has been leaving people reeling, and others with disappointments.

3.Ooni of Ife

For many people, especially netizens, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi was on a rampage. To them, the monarch was not only on the rampage, he was also on a roll and, like a stone, he rolled until he gathered moss

In what appeared to be an attempt to outdo King Solomon in the Bible, Ooni of Ife married six wives within a space of two months, setting the internet on fire and tongues wagging as he was tagged the ‘Horny’ of Ife.

2. Asake

Born Ahmed Ololade, the YBNL singer is unarguably one of this year’s breakout stars.

The music star, whose deal with the Olamide-led imprint, was disclosed early this year, has seen his music career soared to the peak, such that he collaborated with A-list artistes like Burna Boy, and Tiwa Savage, after 12 years of grinding underground.

1. Peter Obi

At the beginning of the year (2022), the forthcoming presidential election was already shaping up as the usual two-horse race between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the All Progressives Congress (APC). And in these two parties were -Atiku Abubakar, and Bola Tinubu, who secured their party’s tickets respectively.

However, in spite of the political affluence of Abubakar, and Tinubu, both men, who are veteran politicians from all the way back in the 90s, had a terrifying reputation, such that most people, particularly young voters, expressed their disgust about them at the slightest opportunity.

As an alternative, they (the young voters) looked into the political space, and figured out Obi, whom they endorsed as a credible, and bankable third force. They then started to hound him to contest.

Yielding to the call of duty, Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, resigned from the PDP, after which he stepped into the ring for the match to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari next year, but as a Labour Party card bearer. And since he bowed to the pressure to contest the election, he tops the trend table as one of the most talked-about people across different social media platforms, including Twitter, almost on a daily basis.